Jan 5, 2026 at 12:38 AM ET

The Baltimore Ravens versus Pittsburgh Steelers contest featured climactic twists and turns. Both teams exchanged touchdowns including Lamar Jackson hitting Zay Flowers for 64 yards with under 2:30 left. But a missed Tyler Loop field goal handed Pittsburgh the AFC North.

That moment didn't stun Jackson, though. Rather a postgame question.

“Bro, we just lost a game, a divisional game, a game that could've put us in the playoffs,” Jackson quipped.

He added: “I'm not even thinking about that right now, to be honest with you.”

Why Lamar Jackson Ravens future is a topic

Jackson faced some fierce criticism ahead of the Sunday Night Football showdown.

He needed to shut down rumors he wants out of the Ravens. Jackson also blasted the report that he reportedly falls asleep in meetings.

“I was really hurt and I don't know why I gotta get questioned,” Jackson bluntly said. “Never quit on my team before.

He added: “I never quit anything to be honest with y'all. I don't know where that noise come from.”

He also ripped the idea of “sleeping” during team meetings.

“Do you think Harbaugh would let me fall asleep in his meetings? I'm right in the front!” Jackson said.

Jackson concluded how he “absolutely” wants to play for the Ravens. He snatched two Most Valuable Player awards with the team. Plus tasted the playoffs with Baltimore only.

Now he and Baltimore must spend the entire offseason on how to move forward from the devastating regular season loss. Baltimore faces lots of roster questions moving forward and not just limited to Jackson. The team must decide if they want to squeeze another year out of Derrick Henry.