PHOENIX– Devin Booker walked back to the Phoenix Suns bench after the Oklahoma City Thunder and Jalen Williams tied the game with eight seconds left. In all too familiar territory, Booker remembered what was on his mind.

“It’s our turn,” he recalled postgame.

"It's our turn," he recalled postgame.

Almost eight seconds after, Booker sealed the Suns' comeback 108-105 victory with a 35-foot dagger from beyond the arc. It was an improbable shot, even for his standards.

It was tightly contested by Alex Caruso, with him even bringing an extra defender right before Booker got the shot off. As the Mortgage Matchup Center erupted, all he gave was a simple head nod before being hyped up by his teammates.

He finished the game with 24 points, six rebounds, and nine assists with only one three-pointer, which came in the final seconds. Sunday's contest felt like this was one of Booker's most complete games of the season, capped with a miraculous finish.

Devin Booker had all the confidence in his game-winner for the Suns

He's been in this position a myriad of times in his career. However, this marks the first game-winner he's had at home this season. The first went to Collin Gillespie against the Minnesota Timberwolves back in November.

Fast forward to the New Year and Booker brought some of that clutch gene into 2026. Still, the win is much more than one player. Against the best team in the NBA, they withstood an 18-point deficit.

After enduring a 49-point beatdown the last time they squared off, this felt like good retribution. Granted, that game was without Booker.

Nonetheless, the game-winner was the cherry on top of a well-deserved comeback win. Now, they'll have to travel to Houston on a back-to-back and take on the Rockets.

Perhaps Booker's good luck charm of game-winners can carry over on Monday.