Texas Tech Red Raiders' aggressive offseason approach took another major step forward with the addition of quarterback Brendan Sorsby, and one of the program’s most influential voices wasted no time reacting.

After ESPN insider Pete Thamel reported that former Cincinnati signal-caller Brendan Sorsby had committed to Texas Tech, Red Raiders booster Cody Campbell reposted the news with an emphatic message that reflected the program’s mindset heading into 2026.

“Let’s goooo! Texas Tech got a taste this year, want more, and are building a dynasty.” Campbell posted on X, formerly Twitter. “We are hungrier and more committed than ever before! Each Texas Tech player will be surrounded and supported by an elite cast of teammates, a sound culture and program, a solid and stable coaching staff, the best facilities in the country, and the most passionate and committed fan base in America!”

Let’s goooo! Texas Tech got a taste this year, want more, and are building a dynasty. We are hungrier and more committed than ever before! Each Texas Tech player will be surrounded and supported by an elite cast of teammates, a sound culture and program, a solid and stable… https://t.co/QCwAza8R7w — Cody Campbell (@CodyC64) January 5, 2026

Sorsby was widely viewed as the premier QB available in the transfer portal after a standout 2025 season at Cincinnati. He accounted for 27 total touchdowns and 2,800 total yards, showcasing the dual-threat skill set Texas Tech sought as it moves on from senior Behren Morton. Campbell’s reaction came moments after Thamel confirmed Sorsby’s decision following a whirlwind recruiting stretch.

“Former Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby, the top player in the NCAA transfer portal, has committed to Texas Tech, he tells ESPN. Sorsby’s decision comes in the wake of a 48-hour visit flurry that included visits to Tech and LSU.” Thamel posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Article Continues Below

The Red Raiders are coming off the most successful season in program history, winning the Big 12 outright for the first time and earning a No. 4 seed in the College Football Playoff. However, offensive limitations were exposed in a 23-0 quarterfinal loss to Oregon Ducks in the Orange Bowl, accelerating the search for an experienced quarterback capable of elevating the unit.

Sorsby’s resume includes stops at Indiana Hoosiers and Cincinnati, with 60 total touchdowns over the past three seasons. His decision to stay in the Big 12, despite heavy interest from LSU Tigers and other Power programs, reinforces Texas Tech’s growing appeal in the transfer market.

Financial backing has played a role as well. Campbell and his partners at Double Eagle Development reportedly invested $25 million into the 2025 roster, signaling sustained commitment rather than a one-year push.

Sorsby joins a QB room that includes sophomore Will Hammond, who is recovering from a torn ACL. His presence provides immediate stability while allowing Texas Tech flexibility as it prepares for another championship-level run in 2026.