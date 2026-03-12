While Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo had a historic night making 83 points against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, March 11, the NBA star is giving the credit to his girlfriend, WNBA star A'Ja Wilson.

During a post-game press conference, Adebayo made sure to thank Wilson who was present to watch his historic feat.

“She was complaining about how I got my 10,000 points and how she wanted me to wait, so to have 83 [points] the first game she's here is very special,” Adebayo told the press.

Not only was Wilson present to witness the magical night with Adebayo making NBA history as the second-highest scoring game ever with 83 points, he credits her for everything she's done for him.

“The behind-the-scenes, the workouts and the conversations are very motivating. Obviously, you see what she does and you get inspired everyday by that,” he added of his girlfriend. “I'm thankful to have her in my life.”

Adebayo beat his basketball idol, the late Kobe Bryant, who previously made 81 points in a single game and had the No. 2 spot behind Wilt Chamberlain's 100-point game in 1962.

“Wilt, me, then Kobe,” Adebayo said following the game. “It sounds crazy.”

“For me, it was just remaining calm, remaining locked in and understanding that I can go for something special,” Adebayo said. “I didn’t think it was going to be 83. But to have this moment is surreal, because like I said, man, to be able to do it at home, in front of my mom, in front of my people, in front of the home fans, this is a mark in history that will forever be remembered.”

Adebayo ended the night with the impressive stat sheet of: 20 of 43 from the field, 36 of 43 from the foul line, 7 for 22 from 3-point range.