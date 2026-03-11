Bam Adebayo captured the attention of the entire sporting world with his historic 83-point night in a 150-129 win for the Miami Heat over the Washington Wizards. He now has the second-highest scoring game in the history of the NBA, surpassing the 81 points that Kobe Bryant scored in 2006 and trailing only Wilt Chamberlain's 100-point game.

In attendance for Adebayo's historic night was his significant other, Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson, and his mother, Marilyn Blount. After the game, Adebayo shared a romantic moment with his girlfriend, who was reacting live on Threads to her partner's bonkers scoring outing.

“Welp won’t have the highest career high in the house anymore 😭 but at least it gives me something to go after 🤭,” Wilson wrote.

Wilson's career-high in scoring is 53 points, which she recorded in 2023 against the Atlanta Dream. Adebayo had surpassed that tally of hers by the third quarter.

“60 in 3 quarters!??!!?!?! Yessirrrr,” Wilson added.

Adebayo had set the Heat franchise record for scoring by the end of the third, when he had 62 points to surpass LeBron James' 61-point tally.

“A NEWWWWW RECORD!!!!” Wilson furthered. “HISTORY!!!”

After the game, Wilson joked about her partner's achievement, saying that the NBA would now come for him and test him for performance-enhancing drugs.

“Go ahead and pee in that cup my boi! ✨,” Wilson wrote in jest.

Heat's Bam Adebayo even had his girlfriend stunned

No one in the world knows better of Adebayo's skill on the hardwood than Wilson, who must have watched the Heat star from up close a thousand times in the past. So for her to be this stunned by the Heat star's achievement says a lot.

And her being surprised should not come as a surprise. Adebayo's previous career-high was 41 points, after all, and as great of a player as he is, scoring is not his biggest strength.