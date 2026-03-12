If you’ve watched New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo play, you know the man doesn't do “slow.” But after a gruesome Week 8 ankle injury cut his rookie season short, the “bruiser” from Arizona State has had to learn some patience.

During a recent appearance on the Rich Eisen Show, Skattebo gave fans the update they’ve been waiting for. He’s back on the grass, though he admits he’s not quite at full throttle yet. When asked how he felt running at 75 percent, Skattebo delivered an all-time quote.

“Not very fast, I’ll tell you that,” Skattebo joked. “I can get away from like a baby hippo maybe, but that’s about it.”

The 24-year-old back expects to be 100 percent in about a month, comfortably ahead of the New York Giants' training camp. That’s massive news for an offense that found its identity through Skattebo’s “downhill” style last year. Before his injury against the Philadelphia Eagles, Skattebo was a touchdown machine. His breakout came in Week 6 against those same Eagles, where he turned 19 carries into 98 yards and three rushing touchdowns.

“I’ll be ready to go by training camp absolutely. I probably got a little over a month left till I’m fully back to 100%. OTAs are coming up in about a month, and I’m excited. I’m ready to go,” Skattebo said.

It’s that “run through your face” mentality that has bonded Skattebo with fellow rookie standout, quarterback Jaxson Dart. While critics want Dart to slide more, Skattebo says that isn’t in their DNA.

“It's not an option for us,” Skattebo told Eisen. “If it's fourth-and-1 and we got to dive… or run through someone's face, that's what we do. The kid's a dog.”

With new head coach John Harbaugh bringing a physical, Ravens-style scheme to the Meadowlands, Skattebo’s return is the final piece of the puzzle. He finished his shortened rookie campaign with 410 rushing yards and seven total touchdowns in just eight games. If he’s already outrunning baby hippos in March, the rest of the NFC East should probably start bracing for impact this September.