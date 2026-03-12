Team USA entered Wednesday night as highly invested viewers of the Team Italy vs. Team Mexico World Baseball Classic game. That is because the Americans' fate was no longer in their own hands. Thankfully, they can breathe a sigh of relief, as Team USA has advanced to the knockout stage thanks to Italy's 9-1 victory.

Team USA was shockingly and soundly defeated by Team Italy on Monday night. That left the Red, White, and Blue having to root for the team that put their lives in jeopardy.

Italy entered Wednesday night's game 3-0, atop the group. The Americans finished group play 3-1, while Mexico was 2-1. Had the Mexican team defeated Italy, there would have been a three-way tie.

World Baseball Classic tie-breaking rules state that the top two teams to allow the fewest runs per out recorded would advance.

Had Mexico won the game, while allowing four or fewer runs over nine innings, the Americans would have been sent packing. Instead, it was Team Italy that showed they are a legit threat in this competition.

Article Continues Below

It didn't take long, either.

Vinnie Pasquantino went deep twice, and Jon Berti also hit a solo home run, as the Italians built an early 6-0 lead. That was more than enough for Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola.

Nola pitched beautifully, tossing five shutout innings. He allowed just four hits and a walk while striking out five.

The Americans will advance and play Team Canada on Friday. Meanwhile, the Italians, having won the group and remain undefeated, will face Puerto Rico on Saturday.