New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo, safe to assume, cannot wait to get back on the field as he continues to recover from his ankle injury that cut short his rookie season.

Skattebo was having a productive stint, along with fellow newcomer Jaxson Dart, when he dislocated his right ankle in Week 8. It ruled him out for the rest of the campaign.

This offseason, it is all about a restart for the 24-year-old Skattebo. For one, he has a new coach in John Harbaugh, whom the Giants signed after being fired by the Baltimore Ravens.

On “The Rich Eisen Show,” Skattebo shared a funny story about meeting Harbaugh for the first time.

“I was actually doing PT (physical therapy) when he was being interviewed. When he came to the facility to be interviewed, and obviously, the thing was going on, that we were going to sign him and everything, and I was turned around,” said Skattebo.

“I see all of our owners, and I didn't know Coach Harbaugh was there, and I turned around, I was like, ‘Wassup!' and Coach Harbaugh peeked his head around the corner, he's like, ‘That must be Skat,' and they all started laughing. So he got a good little taste of who I was in the first 30 seconds.”

While he looks stern, the 63-year-old Harbaugh can be a high-energy guy, so he and Skattebo will probably get along just fine.

Skattebo expressed optimism that he will be ready for training camp, as he continues to progress significantly in his recovery.

Since their first wassup, Skattebo said he has talked to Harbaugh several times, and the young running back is excited for the role he will play, with the veteran coach looking to run the ball more on the Giants.