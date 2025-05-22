The Boston Celtics approach the 2025 NBA Draft at a pivotal moment. After a disappointing playoff exit and with Jayson Tatum sidelined by a torn Achilles, Boston’s roster faces uncertainty and the pressure of a ballooning payroll. The No. 28 pick offers a chance to add a cost-controlled contributor—ideally, someone who can help right away but also develop into a long-term asset. With the Celtics’ front office weighing possible trades and roster reshuffling, the draft becomes even more critical. Here are the three best options for Boston at No. 28, each addressing key needs and offering a unique path forward.

Labaron Philon: Dynamic Backcourt Versatility

Labaron Philon, a 6'4″ freshman guard from Alabama, is one of the most intriguing options projected to land in Boston’s range. Philon averaged 10.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game, displaying a competitive edge and the ability to contribute both on and off the ball. His instincts and two-way versatility have drawn praise from scouts, and his fit with head coach Joe Mazzulla’s system is seen as seamless.

Philon’s biggest question mark is his three-point shooting, which hovered at 31.5% during his lone collegiate season. However, he made himself indispensable at Alabama with his defense, energy, and willingness to make winning plays. For the Celtics, who may need to fill minutes in the backcourt with Jrue Holiday aging and Derrick White approaching free agency, Philon offers a developmental guard who can defend, distribute, and eventually grow into a larger offensive role.

His ability to play both guard spots provides lineup flexibility, and his competitive fire matches the culture Boston has built. While he may not be an immediate star, Philon’s upside and fit make him a strong candidate to join the Celtics’ rotation and develop into a key contributor as the roster evolves.

Thomas Sorber: The Center of the Future

With Al Horford nearing 39 and Kristaps Porzingis battling persistent injuries, Boston must plan for the future at center. Thomas Sorber, a 6'9″, 250-pound freshman from Georgetown, is a “brick-house” big man who could be a steal at the end of the first round. Sorber averaged 14 points, 8 rebounds, 2 blocks, and 1.5 steals per game before a foot injury cut his season short.

Sorber’s appeal lies in his physicality and old-school skill set. He sets hard screens, finishes with soft touch around the rim, and has the instincts to anchor a defense in drop coverage. Analysts have likened him to NBA centers Jonas Valanciunas and Jusuf Nurkic, a testament to his potential as a reliable interior presence.

For Boston, Sorber could fill a critical need. With Porzingis’ health uncertain and Horford’s career winding down, the Celtics need a young, cost-effective big who can contribute minutes immediately and develop into a long-term starter. Sorber’s injury may cause him to slip in the draft, but that could work in Boston’s favor, allowing them to land a player with first-round talent and a chip on his shoulder.

Noah Penda: Versatile 3-and-D Wing

Another compelling option is Noah Penda, a 6'7″ forward from Le Mans in France. Penda’s appeal is his two-way versatility and high basketball IQ. He’s known for making smart decisions, defending multiple positions, and providing energy on both ends of the floor. His season in France was marked by well-rounded production and a strong feel for the game, making him a classic “role player plus” prospect.

Penda’s biggest swing skill is his shooting. If he can consistently knock down open threes, he projects as an ideal modern NBA wing—someone who can space the floor, guard up and down the lineup, and make the right play in pressure situations. Boston’s need for a 3-and-D wing is acute, especially with the possibility of roster changes and the team’s desire to maintain defensive versatility.

With the Celtics’ payroll constraints and the likelihood of more young players seeing the court next season, Penda’s plug-and-play potential is valuable. He may not have the ceiling of a future All-Star, but his floor as a rotation-caliber defender and ball-mover makes him a safe and sensible pick at No. 28.

The Celtics’ selection at No. 28 will be shaped by both immediate needs and long-term vision. Labaron Philon offers backcourt depth and upside, Thomas Sorber provides a solution for the aging frontcourt, and Noah Penda brings the coveted 3-and-D skill set that thrives in Boston’s system. Each prospect fits a different scenario for the Celtics’ future, but all three could be impactful additions as the franchise navigates a challenging offseason and prepares for life without Jayson Tatum in the short term. The right choice at No. 28 could help Boston remain competitive now while building for sustained success.