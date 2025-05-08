The Boston Celtics entered Game 2 against the New York Knicks looking to level their second-round series at one game apiece. After a bad shooting night from Jayson Tatum and Co., Celtics fans are searching for answers to fix their team after a 90-91 loss. While a large number of fans want head coach Joe Mazzulla to be fired, some brought up the possibility of a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade.

The Milwaukee Bucks superstar was sent home by the Indiana Pacers in the first round. After losing the series in five games and watching Damian Lillard tear his ACL, Antetokounmpo has a big decision to make this offseason. Fans expect that he will request a trade this summer, and Celtics fans to trade for the two-time MVP.

“In no f*****g metric will this Celtics team come back. After what we just f*****g saw….. I’m stunned. Trade everyone but JT / JB / DW. Unless Giannis is up for sale,” said one fan.

“This team has no dog on them…I’d trade Tatum for Giannis in half a heartbeat,” posted another.

“Brad can we have Giannis please,” a Celtics fan asked general manager Brad Stevens.

“Celtics, Giannis is the answer to all your problems,” said another.

“we lose and celtics trade brown + stuff for giannis,” one fan predicted.

Bucks general manager Jon Horst will have a hefty asking price for Antetokounmpo if they do trade him. The Celtics have enough talent to offer an attractive package. However, it will likely cost them either Tatum or Brown at least.

After falling behind 2-0 after two of Boston's worst shooting nights of the year, the team is in an unfamiliar position. They cruised to a championship in 2024, but injuries and an over-reliance on three-pointers see them needing a historic comeback.

Antetokounmpo might be too much of a reach for Boston this offseason, but something needs to change soon.