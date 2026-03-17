The Chicago Bears went into the offseason planning to make major changes on defense. Through the first week of free agency, that goal has certainly come into fruition.

The Bears signed safety Coby Bryant, versatile defensive back Cam Lewis, linebacker Devin Bush and defensive tackles Neville Gallimore and Kentavius Street. On the flip side, Chicago released linebacker Tremaine Edmunds before seeing defensive backs Nahshon Wright, CJ Gardner-Johnson, Jaquan Brisker and Kevin Byard all depart in free agent.

It may take a bit to get used to so many different faces on the defensive side. However, it was clear Chicago needed a refresh. They finished the 2025 season ranked 29th in total defense, allowing 361.8 yards per game.

The Bears are going to continue building out their defense throughout the offseason. It could still look much different come Week 1. However, Chicago is still left with some serious holes on defense after the first wave of free agency.

Their pass rush problems will continue to get the spotlight, but the Bears are now seriously lacking in the secondary. Bryant will be a staple at safety while Lewis will fill the Gardner-Johnson role of being versatile throughout the formation. Chicago does still have cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson, Kyler Gordon and Tyrique Stevenson.

But Stevenson was benched at the end of last season. Lewis could theoretically start next to Bryant, but he has never been a starter over his six-year NFL career. The team is most definitely targeting all the top defensive backs in the 2026 draft class. But they would be putting high expectations and responsibilities on one or numerous rookies.

It was clear the Bears wanted a complete overhaul of last year's secondary. But Chicago should've added at least one more defensive back early on in free agency.

Bears need more help in secondary

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At safety, Byard signed a $7 million deal with the New England Patriots while Jaquan Brisker joined the Pittsburgh Steelers on a $5.5 million deal. After signing Bryant to a $40 million contract, it makes sense the Bears didn't want to pay up for another safety – although Byard and Brisker's deals are fairly cheap. Still, there were a few veteran options Chicago could've targeted.

PJ Locke, who signed a $4 million deal with the Dallas Cowboys, has 90 games of experience and 26 starts under his belt. He's put up 174 tackles, 11 passes defended and an interception in that time. Andrew Wingard, who signed a $3 million contract with the Arizona Cardinals, has 102 games of NFL experience and 44 starts. He has made 349 tackles with 22 passes defended and six picks. Andre Cisco, who re-signed with the New York Jets, missed most of the 2025 season due to injury, but he has 55 games of starting experience and made seven interceptions between 2022-2023.

Perhaps none of those safety options intrigued Chicago. Maybe Lewis is expected to play a full-time role in the back of the secondary. But alongside Byard and Brisker, the Bears also lost backup Jonathan Owens to the Indianapolis Colts. They did re-sign Elijah Hicks, but he has been more of a special teamer. Even if a rookie is poised to start next to Bryant, it would've been nice to have some experienced safety depth as some backup.

At cornerback, seeing Nahshon Wright walk was a bit puzzling. His play was inconsistent at times and it's clear he is still developing. However, he made the Pro Bowl in 2025 after recording 11 passes defended and five interceptions. Takeaways are crucial in Dennis Allen's defense and Wright started over Stevenson in the playoffs. However, the Bears let him walk and saw him sign a deal worth $5.5 million at the maximum with the Jets.

The Bears do have Terrell Smith returning from injury, and former fifth-rounder Zah Frazier poised to debut. They also re-signed fellow backup Jaylon Jones. However, in a secondary in need of playmakers with so many departures, it was peculiar that Wright wasn't re-signed.

It's hard to evaluate Chicago's defense fully without seeing the draft unfold. Bears fans saw how crucial 2025's class was on the offensive side of the ball. Now, they enter this year's festivities with clear needs throughout the defense.

One of those holes remains in the secondary. While it wasn't fully addressed in week one of free agency, Chicago will continue to build throughout the offseason.