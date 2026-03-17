The World Baseball Classic championship happens to fall on St. Patrick's Day, and there will be lots of celebrations tonight in America and Venezuela.

The Americans took down the Dominican Republic in the semifinals on Sunday night, taking down a very good lineup and winning 2-1 in a low-scoring affair. Young stars Gunner Henderson and Roman Anthony both smashed solo home runs to give the USA the edge after the DR scored first on a homer from Junior Caminero. All three homers were over 400 ft, showcasing a ton of power in Miami, Florida.

Venezuela and Italy met last night for the semifinals, and Venezuela managed to give the Italians their only loss, ending their run in the WBC. Italy took a 2-0 lead, but Venezuela scored four straight to take the lead, and in the 7th inning, they put the game away by taking a 4-2 lead. There is no doubt that Venezuela has a dangerous lineup, looking for revenge after the US defeated them in 2023.

This championship game is going to be electric.

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Before the game starts, Team USA will honor the US Hockey Team for their Gold Medal win in the 2026 Olympics.

“Team USA will wear game-worn U.S. Olympic hockey sweaters to LoanDepot Park today for the WBC final against Venezuela. Center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong and Olympic gold medalist Jack Hughes are partners with Fanatics, which delivered the jerseys for every member of Team USA.”

It will be hot in Miami, so we will see how long these players wear the hockey sweaters; however, it is a very cool gesture. The game tonight starts at 5:00 pm PT and can be seen on FOX.