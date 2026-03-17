Seattle Mariners pitcher Bryce Miller experienced an injury in his left side early in spring training. It's been a bumpy few weeks, as Miller had a setback on March 11. But on Tuesday, the club offered a crucial update regarding Miller's status with Opening Day right around the corner.

Reports indicate that the 27-year-old right-hander will throw a bullpen, according to Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times. It's said that Miller will throw from the mound and will have no limitations during his session. A good sign that he could be ready to bounce back by the start of the regular season.

“Bryce Miller will get back on the mound today to throw a bullpen with full intent and no limitations.”

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Miller has been dealing with left oblique inflammation throughout most of spring training. While Tuesday's update appears to be a step in the right direction, the Mariners are likely to continue monitoring his injury before making a final decision on his status come Opening Day.

The 2026 campaign will be Miller's fourth year in MLB. He aims to bounce back in a big way this season after struggling throughout 2025. Bryce Miller ended last season with a 5.68 ERA (career-worst) and 1.406 WHIP (career-worst) while recording 74 strikeouts (career-low). Miller only threw 90.1 innings due to a bone spur in his right elbow, which forced him to miss some time.

Staying healthy is the name of the game for Miller. His career ceiling is still rather high, as he flashed major potential in the 2024 season, where he recorded an impressive 2.94 ERA. If he can get back to hitting those numbers, then the Mariners could have one of the best starting rotations in baseball this coming season.