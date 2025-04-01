Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics made franchise history after beating the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night.

The Celtics have been on the road since March 21, playing six games in that stretch. They prevailed in all of their matchups, beating Utah Jazz, Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings, Phoenix Suns, San Antonio Spurs, and Grizzlies.

Beating Memphis with a final score of 117-103, Boston completed their first-ever undefeated road trip of six or more games in franchise history. Not only that, but they also joined the 2016 Warriors as the only teams in NBA history to start 32-7 or better on the road, per Forbes' Shane Young.

What's next for Jayson Tatum, Celtics

It is a great feat for Jayson Tatum and the Celtics to accomplish, having a strong performance on the road this season.

Beating the Grizzlies was easier said than done. The Celtics controlled the momentum for most of the game before Memphis attempted a late rally. However, Boston made key plays down the stretch to secure the road win.

Five players scored in double-digits for the Celtics. Al Horford turned back the clock with a stat line of 26 points, eight rebounds and two assists. He shot 9-o-18 from the field, including 6-of-13 from beyond the arc. Tatum came next with 25 points and 14 rebounds, Kristaps Porzingis put up 19 points and five rebounds, while Derrick White provided 14 points and 10 assists.

Boston improved to a 56-19 record on the season, holding the second spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are four games behind the Cleveland Cavaliers for the top seed.

Following Monday's win over the Grizzlies, the Celtics will return to Boston for a four-game homestand. They host the Miami Heat on April 2 at 7:30 p.m. ET.