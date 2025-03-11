Notwithstanding the havoc the Cleveland Cavaliers are wreaking on the league, the Boston Celtics remain a top-tier NBA title contender.

And it is not just because of stars like Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. The supporting cast of the defending NBA champions has also been stepping up lately.

In fact, four Boston players set career highs just recently, as enumerated by NBA writer Taylor Snow.

There was the 43-point explosion of Payton Pritchard in the Celtics' 128-118 victory at TD Garden over the Portland Trail Blazers last Wednesday.

The former Oregon Ducks standout was feeling special in that contest, coming off the bench and going 14-for-20 from the floor while also hitting 10 of his attempts from 16 tries from behind the arc. In the same game, Derrick White had a career-high of 41 points on 14-for-26 shooting while hitting nine triples. With their scoring outbursts, Pritchard and White became the first Celtics duo to score at least 40 points on the same night.

The following game, it was rookie forward Baylor Scheierman ‘s turn to have a career-high in scoring, as the former Creighton Bluejays star had 15 points on 5-for-10 shooting from the floor.

Most recently, Sam Hauser shined for the Celtics with a 33-point performance as a starter while shooting 11-for-23 from the floor with nine 3-pointers during a 114-108 home win against the Utah Jazz.

The injuries and absences of some of Boston's top players have opened opportunities for other Celtics weapons to shine. Pritchard and Boston's backups' ability to deliver big-time performances further shows the incredible depth of the reigning champs and Joe Mazzulla's excellent coaching.

The Celtics, who are on a five-game win streak and with a 47-18 record that's good for second in the Eastern Conference standings, will look to pick up another victory on Wednesday against a high-powered opponent in the form of the Oklahoma City Thunder at home.