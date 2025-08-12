The downward spiral continues for the New York Mets after they suffered yet another series sweep over the weekend. Hoping to end their slump against a tough opponent, Juan Soto and company instead got demolished by the Milwaukee Brewers in a series in Milwaukee that ended in a 7-6 meltdown of a loss last Sunday.

The Mets zoomed to a 5-0 lead in that contest until the wheels started to fall off in the fourth inning, with the Brewers taking over on the mound and a the plate to complete a come-from-behind victory. With that loss, the Mets suffered their seventh defeat in a row while dropping 5 1/2 games back of the Philadelphia Phillies for the top spot in the National League East division.

For all the heartbreaks the Mets have gone through of late, they still inspire confidence in team owner Steve Cohen.

“While the team has had a difficult run, I still believe in our team and believe they will turn it around. LGM,” Cohen said, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

Aside from their seven-game losing skid, the Mets have also suffered losses in 11 of their last 12 outings, dating back to their late-July sweep at the hands of the San Diego Padres.

Offense has been a big reason behind New York's tailspin. Since the 2025 MLB All-Star break, the Mets have scored just 87 runs and posted a .662 OPS, third-fewest and last in the big leagues in that span, respectively. But pitching hasn't been great either for the Mets, who have posted a 4.36 ERA and 1.37 WHIP in 21 games since the Midsummer Classic.

It didn't help the Mets that they faced the Brewers, the hottest baseball team in the land today, giving up 14 runs in the final two games of that series.

After New York defeated the San Francisco Giants on July 27 on the road, the Mets had a 96.8 percent chance to secure a berth in the MLB playoffs, per FanGraphs. As of Tuesday, that has plunged to only 78.5 percent.

The Mets will try to stop the bleeding this Tuesday, when they return to Citi Fieldfor a three-game series versus the Atlanta Braves.