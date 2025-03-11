BOSTON — Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis has struggled with injuries throughout his NBA career, but now he's dealing with an unknown sickness. He even broke the news about the mysterious ailment himself during Boston's 114-108 win over the Utah Jazz on Monday night.

In the second quarter, Porzingis took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to explain why he's missed six consecutive games.

“I have been dealing with some viral illness that we haven't been able to fully identify yet,” Porzingis revealed. “I am recovering and getting better. But still working my way back to full strength to help this team. Thanks for the support and I'm hoping for a healthy return soon.”

Although the Latvian big man is sick, he warmed up for the C's before they defeated the rival Los Angeles Lakers, 111-101, on Saturday night. And prior to that, he even cheered his team on from the bench while the Celtics flattened the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, 123-105. The Green Team is 5-1 in the last six games Porzingis has missed.

Kristaps Porzingis warming up before tonight’s highly-anticipated Celtics-Lakers matchup: pic.twitter.com/24m97pDouF — Daniel Donabedian (@danield1214) March 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

That doesn't mean the Celtics don't need him. The 7-foot-2 center was a big reason why they got over the hump last season and won their 18th title in franchise history. In the 32 games Porzingis has entered during the 2024-25 campaign, he's averaged 18.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks while shooting a career-high 40.3% from deep.

What did Joe Mazzulla have to say about Kristaps Porzingis?

When asked about Porzingis' status pregame, Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla didn't say much besides that his starting center was “getting close” to returning.

Joe Mazzulla briefly discussed Kristaps Porzingis’ health status: “He’s getting close.” pic.twitter.com/JqG1bMbEDx — Daniel Donabedian (@danield1214) March 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

After the Celtics beat the Jazz to improve to 47-18 on the season, Mazzulla elaborated on Porzingis' situation.

“He's still able to come in and be around the guys as best he can and try to stay in the best shape possible,” Mazzulla stated. “He's doing what he can to get back. But, you know, he kind of said it best. At the same time, we just gotta make sure he's good and do what's best for him.”

Rushing Porzingis back to take on the Jazz was never a part of the Celtics' plan. He was listed as doubtful before the game and teammates Jayson Tatum and Al Horford also missed the contest. Utah sat in last place in the Western Conference and wasn't at full strength either, as 2023 All-Star Lauri Markkanen and 2021 Sixth Man of the Year Jordan Clarkson both sat out.

The Jazz still gave the Celtics some trouble, though. Boston's 24-point lead was erased in the fourth quarter, and Utah even tied the game at 103 with 3:21 remaining in the final frame. Then the Celtics' championship pedigree kicked in.

With only a one-possession lead and less than two minutes to play, Celtics star Jaylen Brown went right at Jazz center Walker Kessler. He detonated on the 7-footer with a ferocious slam, giving the C's a five-point lead with 1:37 to go.

Jaylen Brown RISES UP for the poster jam on Walker Kessler 😳pic.twitter.com/XXL0HMKxx7 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

On the next possession, Celtics sharp-shooter Sam Hauser put the finishing touches on the victory, draining his ninth triple of the game to make it 112-104. The Wisconsin native had a career-high 33 points and became the fourth Celtic to set a career-high for points in the last four games.

Boston will carry its five-game winning streak into a Wednesday night showdown with the Oklahoma City Thunder. The 53-12 Thunder stand atop the Western Conference and are one of just two teams with a better overall record than the C's. The Celtics suffered their first double-digit loss of the season to the Thunder in early January, so they'll enter the primetime matchup with some extra motivation and eagerness to prove why they're the defending champions.