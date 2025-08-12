With the change to Buffalo Bills star James Cook's practice status, it has no doubt been an up-and-down chapter in the relationship between the player and the team, as there is currently a contract dispute. After the Bills' running back refused to play in the preseason opener against the New York Giants last Saturday and hasn't participated in team activities, he returned to practice on Tuesday.

Looking at the number of twists and turns, the media were hoping to get a press conference with Cook, but he has reportedly declined to speak on Tuesday, according to Sal Capaccio.

“James Cook declined to speak to reporters after practice today,” Capaccio wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “He appeared to participate fully throughout the entire session.”

As the waters were testy between Buffalo and Cook, head coach Sean McDermott would say Tuesday that “things have changed,” according to Cameron Wolfe, as the 25-year-old is back at practice.

“Bills HC Sean McDermott tells reporters he’s confident that RB James Cook will practice today, noting ‘things have changed,'” Wolfe wrote on X. “Cook wants a new contract extension and has sat out several training camp practices.”

Bills running back James Cook is back at practice today: pic.twitter.com/yXStMxJrmC — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 12, 2025

An interesting situation to say the least between the Bills and James Cook

The Bills' star in Cook reported to training camp initially while also still asking for a new contract extension, but the tides changed when, after not practicing all week, the team wanted him to play in the aforementioned preseason opener. NFL insider Mike Florio of NBC Sports would write Monday that the situation was not moving forward “in a cooperative way.”

“It hasn’t gotten a deal done,” Florio wrote. “And then, after he hadn’t practiced all week, they actually wanted him to play in the preseason opener on Saturday? It feels more like the all-too-common power plays that teams are inclined to make. And not like a legitimate effort to find a middle ground with Cook and move forward in a cooperative way.”

Cook has been a key weapon for Buffalo, recording over 1,000 yards on the ground the past two seasons and even having 16 touchdowns last year. He believes with his full heart that he has earned a contract extension, as he said last month, according to Ari Meirov.

“I'm never gonna give up. I deserve what I want. … It’s gonna get done, wherever it happens at,” Cook said.

At any rate, it remains to be seen how the situation gets resolved as the Bills open the upcoming season against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Sept. 7.