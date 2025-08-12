The Houston Texans are placing veteran tight end Brevin Jordan on season-ending injured reserve due to a knee injury suffered during Monday’s practice, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The news was reported on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Jordan injured the same knee he hurt last September against the Chicago Bears, when he tore his ACL during the 2024 NFL season and underwent surgery. The 24-year-old had returned to action this offseason after months of rehabilitation.

A fifth-round selection in the 2021 NFL Draft, Jordan has totaled 520 receiving yards and five touchdowns over his four-year career. His most productive season came in 2023, when he recorded 219 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 12.9 yards per reception across 14 games.

Head coach DeMeco Ryans addressed the injury on Monday in comments to KPRC 2 Houston’s Aaron Wilson.

“Unfortunately, Brevin went down with an injury, we’ll continue to evaluate Brev and see where he is,” Ryans said. “It’s tough for everybody to see Brevin going down knowing how much work he’s put in to get back to this point and playing football, how excited he was to get back playing football. Just praying for him to have a successful return.”

Ryans added, “Their road to recovery, I’m thinking, I’ve been on that road. I know how dark that road can be at times. It’s just constant prayer for all the guys around the NFL that go down with injuries.”

Jordan’s return from last season’s ACL tear had been viewed as an important depth boost to the Texans’ tight end group, which also features veteran Dalton Schultz. His loss will force the Texans to adjust their rotation and depth chart ahead of the regular season.

Texans expected to explore tight end options after placing Brevin Jordan on IR

Wilson also reported on X that Houston is expected to bring in another tight end for depth following Jordan’s season-ending injury. The move would provide insurance for a position group that will be without one of its key contributors for the second straight year.

Jordan’s career in Houston has been marked by flashes of playmaking ability, with his size and athleticism creating mismatches in the passing game. However, injuries have limited his availability, with the latest setback marking the second season-ending injury in as many years.

The Texans are in the middle of their preseason schedule and will host the Carolina Panthers on Saturday at NRG Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 12 p.m. CDT on KTRK. Houston will look to bounce back from a 20-10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in their preseason opener this past weekend.

The team’s front office will have to evaluate both internal options and potential acquisitions at tight end in the coming days. With roster cut deadlines approaching and preseason games providing evaluation opportunities, the Texans face decisions that could impact their offensive depth and special teams units.

Jordan’s recovery timeline will extend beyond the 2025 season, setting up another extended rehabilitation process. For the Texans, the immediate priority will be filling his roster spot and adjusting offensive plans as the team prepares for its regular-season opener next month.