The Boston Celtics and Orlando Magic are getting ready for Game 2 of their NBA playoffs series as the two teams will meet in Boston on Wednesday night. Game 1 went down on Sunday, and the Celtics easily cruised to a 103-86 win. At one point in the game, Magic shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope committed a hard foul on Jayson Tatum, and Al Horford thinks that Caldwell-Pope took things a little bit too far on the play.

Jayson Tatum stayed down for an extended period of time after falling hard on his right wrist 😬 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was given a flagrant foul for the play… Good or bad call? 👀pic.twitter.com/cJ8BgqsTEI — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

The announcer clearly doesn't think that a flagrant foul should've been called on the play, but Al Horford thinks that it was the right call.

“It was something extra, it was about the second or third time that he went at him in that way, so yeah,” Horford said on Tuesday, according to ClutchPoints' Celtics reporter Daniel Donabedian.

Tatum ended up going down on the play as he landed hard on his wrist. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope seemed to be going for the ball, but the way that he collided with Tatum in the air made Tatum lose control of his body, resulting in the tough fall.

Jayson Tatum struggled in game one as he finished with 17 points on 8-22 shooting, and he was just 1-8 from three. He will need to play better down the road if the Celtics are going to end up winning another NBA championship.

The Celtics were in control of Game 1 for pretty much the entire contest as they pulled away in the second half for a comfortable win. The Magic did make things interesting in the second quarter as they erased an early double-digit deficit to take a one-point lead into the locker room. Boston came out ready to handle business in the second half, however, and they did just that.

Game 2 between the Celtics and Magic will tip off at 7:00 ET from TD Garden in Boston on Wednesday night, and the game will be airing on TNT, TruTV and Max. Boston is currently favored by 11.5 points.