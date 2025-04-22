Although the Boston Celtics defeated the Orlando Magic 103-86 on Sunday, star forward Jayson Tatum suffered a wrist injury. After Kentavious Caldwell-Pope fouled Tatum hard on a layup attempt, the All-NBA performer fell to the ground and braced his fall with his right wrist.

Tatum was on the ground in a lot of pain before eventually attempting to shake off the injury.

Despite finishing the game, Tatum's status for the rest of this series is now murky. Aside from Tatum being diagnosed with a bone bruise in his shooting wrist, according to Shams Charania of ESPN, he is now listed as doubtful to play in Wednesday night's Game 2 in Boston.

The good news for the Celtics is that they have plenty of stars to compensate. Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis, and Derrick White are only a handful of players Boston has to make up for it.

It's not often that a team can be fine without its best player. Luckily for Boston, they have plenty of pieces. Although Tatum led the team in points, rebounds, and assists in the playoffs last season, they'll be good to go.

In the regular season, he led the team in those exact metrics. Losing the best player isn't for the faint of heart. A player like Tatum, though, he'll do everything he can to play. Even if it means playing through the pain for however long it lasts.

Jayson Tatum's injury could worry Celtics

Tatum isn't only a scorer. He can influence the game in a plethora of ways. His rebounding, defense, and versatility make him a tough cover for a defense.

Not to mention, Tatum grabbed 14 rebounds in the Game 1 win. While his shot wasn't falling, this was a prime example of how he can influence the game in a variety of ways.

At the end of the day, the bone bruise will hurt to play through. With Tatum's work ethic and how determined he is to play, he'll be able to withstand the pain if he plays.

Furthermore, those other areas of the game are ones he can thrive.

His status will be monitored closely, and updates will occur until the game tips off on Wednesday.