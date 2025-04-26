The Orlando Magic’s best shot at extending this series is simple: ramp up the physicality, foul aggressively, and force the Boston Celtics into mistake after mistake. Fans were especially furious over how the final play unfolded, with many erupting over the no-call on the lob from Derrick White to Kristaps Porzingis, where Wendell Carter Jr. appeared to have him wrapped up.

In Game 1, a flagrant foul from the Orlando Magic knocked Jayson Tatum to the floor, injuring his right wrist and forcing the Boston Celtics star to miss the first playoff game of his career. Game 2 saw another flagrant, this time splitting open Kristaps Porzingis' forehead and sending the Celtics center to the locker room for five stitches. Then in Game 3, as Orlando pulled out a 95-93 win, Jaylen Brown took the latest blow, crashing to the ground after another flagrant and suffering a dislocated index finger on his left hand.

Through the first three games of this first-round series, the seventh-seeded Magic have leaned heavily on a physical brand of basketball that the defending champion Celtics believe has crossed the line. Jaylen Brown voiced his frustration afterward, saying, “So it is what it is. If you want to fight it out, we can do that.”

Porzingis, who finished with seven points on 3-of-10 shooting, summed it up plainly stating, “I mean, they're just borderline fouling. That's what it is. Borderline fouling and fouling, and some of it, [the referees] call it, of course, and some of it they don't, and that's how it's going to be. We have to accept the reality — and also, we can use that. It's not that there's only one way, it's both ways.”

The Celtics collapsing against the Magic

The second-seeded Celtics remain ahead 2-1 in the series, with Game 4 coming up Sunday in Orlando. Still, Game 3 highlighted just how much Orlando’s physicality has rattled Boston. The Celtics matched their season high with 21 turnovers, which the Magic converted into 26 points, and connected on only nine three-pointers while attempting a season-low 27 shots from deep.

After building a 10-point advantage at halftime, the Celtics collapsed in the third quarter, putting up just 11 points — their lowest-scoring quarter of the season.

Boston started Friday uncertain if Tatum, their leading scorer, would be available. He was listed as doubtful with what coach Joe Mazzulla called a “severe” bone bruise in his right wrist — a description he backed up by noting Tatum's absence in Game 2. But after testing it out during warmups, Tatum suited up with a protective wrap and showed no signs of discomfort.

He powered through, dropping a game-high 36 points on 10-of-22 shooting, sinking all 12 of his free throws, and grabbing nine rebounds.

The Celtics also missed starting guard Jrue Holiday, who sat out with a right hamstring strain.

Last postseason, Boston made it through four rounds without ever facing elimination, posting a 16-3 record along the way. This time, though, it looks like the road will be much tougher.