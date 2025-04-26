The Boston Celtics are one of the NBA's best offensive teams. They take and make the most 3-pointers, which can bury an opponent in minutes. However, when the 3s aren't falling for Jayson Tatum and Co., things get ugly very fast. In the third quarter of Game 3, Paolo Banchero, Jonathan Isaac, and the Orlando Magic held Boston to their fewest points in a quarter this season.

The Magic outscored the Celtics 24-11 in the third quarter. Limiting their opponent is Isaac, and the rest of Orlando's defenders have excelled all season. Their defense guided the team through the play-in tournament and into the playoffs. Now, Jamahl Mosley hopes that it is enough for them to give the Celtics a run for their money.

Compared to their season averages, the Celtics have struggled offensively in this series, underperforming what they have done all year, especially from 3-point range. They have also caved to the physical nature that the Magic play with. Banchero leads the charge offensively for his team, using his 6-foot-10, 250 frame to push defenders out of his way.

Banchero and Franz Wagner might be the sole offensive engines for the Magic this year, but the team's defense has more than made up for it. Even without Jalen Suggs, Orlando is connected defensively and is challenging the Celtics.

Their play style has even knocked some of Boston's players out of games. Tatum sat out Game 2 to nurse a wrist injury while Jrue Holiday was unable to suit up for Game 3 thanks to a hamstring injury. That was all the Magic needed in order to pull off the upset in Game 3, winning 95-93 at home.

The Orlando Magic are young, but they know who they are and have embraced it. If they can string together a defensive masterclass like they did on Friday, Boston could be in trouble moving forward.