Thanks to Payton Pritchard, the Boston Celtics now hold the NBA record for most 3-pointers in a season.

The Celtics achieved the historic feat in Friday's matchup against the Phoenix Suns. They surpassed the 2022-23 Golden State Warriors, who made 1,363 3-pointers throughout the season.

Going into the game, the Celtics made 1,356 shots from downtown, requiring eight triples to take the record. Luckily for them, they only needed less than 16 minutes of game time to do it.

Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis, and Al Horford started off with their barrage of 3-pointers to begin the chase. This allowed the Celtics to have a lot of momentum with their shooting.

Tying the record in the second quarter, they only needed one more to overtake the record. That is where Pritchard entered the fold, knocking down the triple four minutes into the period to make history.

With this Payton Pritchard three, the Celtics have officially made NBA history for the most threes in a single season: 🎯'24-25 Celtics (1,364)

🎯'22-23 Warriors (1,363) pic.twitter.com/8Vtu9qbdvI — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

What's next for Payton Pritchard, Celtics

It makes sense for a talented squad like the Celtics to make history in the way they did, having the right players and system to now have an NBA record.

It is also noteworthy to see them surpass a Warriors squad that had volume 3-point shooters in Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole among others. With the record now belonging to them, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Al Horford, Kristaps Porzingis, and Payton Pritchard can have that satisfaction.

This season, the Celtics make 17.8 3-pointers on 48.4 attempts per game. This is good for first in the league for both categories. They are also eighth in 3-point percentage, knocking down their triples at a 36.9% clip.

Boston boasts a 56-20 record on the season, holding the second spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are five games behind the Cleveland Cavaliers for the top seed.

Following Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns, Payton Pritchard and the Celtics will prepare for their next matchup. They host the Washington Wizards on April 6 at 6 p.m. ET.