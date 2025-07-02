The best time of the offseason is when all 30 teams assemble their rosters with rookies and other young talents looking to make a living in the league and head to Las Vegas, Nevada for NBA Summer League. Once again, the league will be hosting Summer League at the Thomas and Mack Center on the campus of UNLV starting on July 10 for their 11-day showcase.

From the new rookies entering the league to former draft picks to some veterans looking to prove they still have what it takes, NBA Summer League always displays plenty of talent across the board. There truly is no event like it and there is no better way to kick off the new league year than with the new era entering the NBA.

Anything can happen at Summer League, and you never know who the next breakout star will be. This year, Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper, and Ace Bailey headline the list of recent top draft picks who will look to begin their path to stardom.

There will also be familiar names, like Bronny James and other emerging talents, who will take the court against Flagg and this year's rookie class in Las Vegas to work on their development and prove to teams across the league that they can be a contributor.

Here is the latest news regarding who will be playing for which team in 2025 NBA Summer League.

Atlanta Hawks

Asa Newell – Georgia [Pick No. 23 in 2025 NBA Draft]

Daeqwon Plowden – Atlanta Hawks (Two-Way Contract)

Lamont Butler – Kentucky (Two-Way Contract)

Eli John Ndiaye – Real Madrid – Senegal (Two-Way Contract)

Kobe Johnson – UCLA

Deivon Smith – St. John's

Boston Celtics

Hugo Gonzalez – Spain [Pick No. 28 in 2025 NBA Draft]

Max Shulga – VCU [Pick No. 46 in 2025 NBA Draft]

Amari Williams – Kentucky [Pick No. 57 in 2025 NBA Draft]

Aaron Scott – St. John's

Ben Gregg – Gonzaga

Zach Hicks – Penn State

Hayden Gray – UC San Diego

Miles Norris – Boston Celtics (Two-Way Contract)

Brooklyn Nets

Egor Demin – BYU [Pick No. 8 in 2025 NBA Draft]

Nolan Traore – France [Pick No. 19 in 2025 NBA Draft]

Drake Powell – UNC [Pick No. 22 in 2025 NBA Draft]

Ben Saraf – Israel [Pick No. 26 in 2025 NBA Draft]

Danny Wolf – Michigan [Pick No. 27 in 2025 NBA Draft]

Drew Timme – Brooklyn Nets

Tosan Evbuomwan – Brooklyn Nets (Two-Way Contract)

Grant Nelson – Alabama

TJ Bamba – Oregon

Dre Davis – Ole Miss

Charlotte Hornets

Kon Knueppel – Duke [Pick No. 4 in 2025 NBA Draft]

Liam McNeeley – UConn [Pick No. 29 in 2025 NBA Draft]

Sion James – Duke [Pick No. 33 in 2025 NBA Draft]

Ryan Kalkbrenner – Creighton [Pick No. 34 in 2025 NBA Draft]

Damion Baugh – Charlotte Hornets (Two-Way Contract)

Jamiya Neal – Creighton

Dujuan Harris Jr. – Kansas

Chicago Bulls

Matas Buzelis – Chicago Bulls [Pick No. 11 in 2024 NBA Draft]

Noa Essengue – France [Pick No. 12 in 2025 NBA Draft]

Lachlan Olbrich – Australia [Pick No. 55 in 2025 NBA Draft]

Jahmir Young – Chicago Bulls (Two-Way Contract)

Emanuel Miller – Chicago Bulls (Two-Way Contract)

Caleb Grill – Missouri

Wooga Poplar – Villanova

Cleveland Cavaliers

Jaylon Tyson – Cleveland Cavaliers [Pick No. 20 in 2024 NBA Draft]

Tyrese Proctor – Duke [Pick No. 49 in 2025 NBA Draft]

Saliou Niang – Senegal [Pick No. 58 in 2025 NBA Draft]

Nae'Qwan Tomlin – Cleveland Cavaliers (Two-Way Contract)

Norchad Omier – Baylor

Chaney Johnson – Auburn

Denver Jones – Auburn

Jaxson Robinson – Kentucky

Dallas Mavericks

Cooper Flagg – Duke [Pick No. 1 in 2025 NBA Draft]

Ryan Nembhard – Gonzaga (Two-Way Contract)

Miles Kelly – Auburn (Two-Way Contract)

Matthew Cleveland – Miami (FL)

Obinna Anochili-Killen – Marshall

Matt Cross – SMU

Moussa Cisse – Memphis

Denver Nuggets

DaRon Holmes – Denver Nuggets [Pick No. 22 in 2024 NBA Draft]

Tamar Bates – Missouri (Two-Way Contract)

Reyne Smith – Louisville

Curtis Jones – Iowa State

Reece Beekman – Long Island Nets (NBA G League)

Detroit Pistons

Chaz Lanier – Tennessee [Pick No. 37 in 2025 NBA Draft]

Ron Harper Jr. – Detroit Pistons (Two-Way Contract)

Tolu Smith – Detroit Pistons (Two-Way Contract)

Dawson Garcia – Minnesota

TJ Madlock – Alabama State

Brice Williams – Nebraska

Zakai Zeigler – Tennessee

Golden State Warriors

(1) Taran Armstrong – Golden State Warriors (Two-Way Contract)

(3) Will Richard – Florida [Pick No. 56 in 2025 NBA Draft]

(18) Jules Bernard – Cleveland Charge (NBA G League)

(19) Leopold Delaunay – Le Mans (France) – France

(20) Marques Bolden – Greensboro Swarm (NBA G League)

(21) Bez Mbeng – Yale

(22) Alex Toohey – Australia [Pick No. 52 in 2025 NBA Draft]

(25) Chance McMillan – Texas Tech

(26) Blake Hinson – Santa Cruz Warriors (NBA G League)

(27) Alex Higga-Titsha – Cairns Marlins (Australia) – Australia

(29) Donta Scott – Santa Cruz Warriors (NBA G League)

(33) Isaiah Mobley – Delaware Blue Coats (NBA G League)

(36) Chris Manon – Vanderbilt

(40) LJ Cryer – Houston

(44) Jackson Rowe – Golden State Warriors (Two-Way Contract)

(45) Jaden Shackelford – Valley Suns (NBA G League)

(50) Coleman Hawkins – Kansas State

(52) Ja'Vier Francis – Houston

(55) Gabe Madsen – Utah

Houston Rockets

Reed Sheppard – Houston Rockets [Pick No. 3 in 2024 NBA Draft]

N'Faly Dante – Houston Rockets (Two-Way Contract)

David Roddy – Houston Rockets (Two-Way Contract)

Great Osobor – Washington

Cameron Matthews – Mississippi State

Indiana Pacers

Kam Jones – Marquette [Pick No. 38 in 2025 NBA Draft]

Taelon Peter – Liberty [Pick No. 54 in 2025 NBA Draft]

RayJ Dennis – Indiana Pacers (Two-Way Contract)

Keisei Tominaga – Levanga Hokkaido (Japan)

RJ Felton – East Carolina

Steven Ashworth – Creighton

Samson Johnson – UConn

Los Angeles Clippers

Kobe Brown – Los Angeles Clippers [Pick No. 30 in 2023 NBA Draft]

Jordan Miller – Los Angeles Clippers [Pick No. 48 in 2023 NBA Draft]

Cam Christie – Los Angeles Clippers [Pick No. 46 in 2024 NBA Draft]

Yanic Konan Niederhauser – Penn State [Pick No. 30 in 2025 NBA Draft]

Kobe Sanders – Nevada [Pick No. 50 in 2025 NBA Draft]

Trentyn Flowers – Los Angeles Clippers (Two-Way Contract)

Patrick Baldwin Jr. – Los Angeles Clippers (Two-Way Contract)

Jahmyl Telfort – Butler

John Poulakidas – Yale

Zavier Simpson – U-BT Cluj-Napoca (Romania)

Izaiah Brockington – Vancouver Bandits (Canada)

Juwan Gary – Nebraska

Los Angeles Lakers

Dalton Knecht – Los Angeles Lakers [Pick No. 17 in 2024 NBA Draft]

Bronny James – Los Angeles Lakers [Pick No. 55 in 2024 NBA Draft]

Adou Thiero – Arkansas [Pick No. 36 in 2025 NBA Draft]

Trey Jemison III – Los Angeles Lakers (Two-Way Contract)

Eric Dixon – Villanova (Two-Way Contract)

RJ Davis – UNC

Ty Johnson – UC Davis

Arthur Kaluma – Texas

Augustas Marciulionis – Saint Mary's

Sam Mennenga – Atleticos de San German (Puerto Rico)

Julian Reese – Maryland

Ethan Taylor – Air Force

Memphis Grizzlies

Cedric Coward – Washington State [Pick No. 11 in 2025 NBA Draft]

Javon Small – West Virginia [Pick No. 48 in 2025 NBA Draft]

Jahmai Mashack – Tennessee [Pick No. 59 in 2025 NBA Draft]

Zyon Pullin – Memphis Grizzlies (Two-Way Contract)

Bo Montgomery – UNC Wilmington

Aaron Estrada – Motor City Cruise (NBA G League)

Ace Baldwin Jr. – Penn State

Phlandrous Fleming Jr. – Florida

Miami Heat

(7) Kel'el Ware – Miami Heat [Pick No. 15 in 2024 NBA Draft]

(9) Pelle Larsson – Miami Heat [Pick No. 44 in 2024 NBA Draft]

(16) Keshad Johnson – Miami Heat

(25) Kasparas Jakucionis – Illinois [Pick No. 20 in 2025 NBA Draft]

(50) Vladislav Goldin – Michigan

(53) Kira Lewis Jr. – Capital City Go-Go (NBA G League) [Pick No. 13 in 2020 NBA Draft]

(55) Bryson Warren – Sioux Falls Skyforce (NBA G League)

(56) Marcus Williams – San Francisco

(57) JC Butler – UC Irvine

(59) Javonte Cooke – Oklahoma City Blue (NBA G League)

(64) Erik Stevenson – Capital City Go-Go (NBA G League)

(68) Steve Settle III – Temple

(75) Myran Gardner – Osceola Magic (NBA G League)

(84) Dain Dainja – Memphis

(85) Oumar Ballo – Indiana

Milwaukee Bucks

Bogoljub Markovic – Serbia [Pick No. 47 in 2025 NBA Draft]

Mark Sears – Alabama (Two-Way Contract)

Jamaree Bouyea – Milwaukee Bucks (Two-Way Contract)

Pete Nance – Milwaukee Bucks (Two-Way Contract)

Wade Taylor – Texas A&M

David Joplin – Marquette

Terrence Edwards Jr. – Louisville

Minnesota Timberwolves

Joan Beringer – France [Pick No. 17 in 2025 NBA Draft]

Rocco Zikarsky – Australia [Pick No. 45 in 2025 NBA Draft]

Jesse Edwards – Minnesota Timberwolves (Two-Way Contract)

Des Watson – Loyola Chicago

CJ Fulton – Charleston

New Orleans Pelicans

Jeremiah Fears – Oklahoma [Pick No. 7 in 2025 NBA Draft]

Derik Queen – Maryland [Pick No. 13 in 2025 NBA Draft]

Micah Peavy – Georgetown [Pick No. 40 in 2025 NBA Draft]

Hunter Dickinson – Kansas (Two-Way Contract)

Trey Townsend – Arizona

Tytan Anderson – Northern Iowa

AJ Hoggard – Michigan State

Chase Hunter – Clemson

New York Knicks

MarJon Beauchamp – New York Knicks (Two-Way Contract) [Pick No. 24 in 2022 NBA Draft]

James Nnaji – FC Barcelona (Spain) – Nigeria [Pick No. 31 in 2023 NBA Draft]

Pacome Dadiet – New York Knicks [Pick No. 25 in 2024 NBA Draft]

Tyler Kolek – New York Knicks [Pick No. 34 in 2024 NBA Draft]

Ariel Hukporti – New York Knicks [Pick No. 58 in 2024 NBA Draft]

Mouhamed Diawara – France [Pick No. 51 in 2025 NBA Draft]

Dink Pate – Mexico City Capitanes (NBA G League)

Yudai Baba – Nagasaki Velca (Japan) – Japan

Biwali Bayles – Sydney Comets (Australia) – Australia

Oklahoma City Thunder

Nikola Topic – Oklahoma City Thunder [Pick No. 12 in 2024 NBA Draft]

Brooks Barnhizer – Northwestern [Pick No. 44 in 2025 NBA Draft]

Payton Sandfort – Iowa

Mady Sissoko – Michigan State

Zack Austin – Pittsburgh

Erik Reynolds II – Saint Joseph's

Chris Youngblood – Alabama

Orlando Magic

Jase Richardson – Michigan State [Pick No. 25 in 2025 NBA Draft]

Noah Penda – France [Pick No. 32 in 2025 NBA Draft]

Ethan Thompson – Orlando Magic (Two-Way Contract)

Johnell Davis – Arkansas

Zach Freemantle – Xavier

Nate Santos – Dayton

Lance Terry – Georgia Tech

Philadelphia 76ers



(17) Jalen Hood-Schifino – Philadelphia 76ers (Two-Way Contract) [Pick No. 17 in 2023 NBA Draft]

(18) Jalen Slawson – Osceola Magic (NBA G League)

(19) Justin Edwards -Philadelphia 76ers

(22) Johni Broome – Auburn [Pick No. 35 in 2025 NBA Draft]

(26) Izan Almansa – Perth Wildcats (Australia) – Spain

(27) Keve Aluma – Ryukyu Golden Kings (Japan)

(29) Stefan Todorovic – Pepperdine

(30) Adem Bona – Philadelphia 76ers [Pick No. 41 in 2024 NBA Draft]

(33) Judah Mintz – Delaware Blue Coats (NBA G League)

(35) Jack Clark – VCU

(36) Caleb Stone-Carrawell – Loyola-Marymount

(38) Saint Thomas – USC

(45) Hunter Sallis – Wake Forest

(50) Andrew Funk – Grand Rapids Gold (NBA G League)

(51) Landers Nolley II – Homenetmen Beirut (Lebanon)

(52) Mark Armstrong – Long Island Nets (NBA G League)

(65) Alex Reese – Philadelphia 76ers (Two-Way Contract)

(77) VJ Edgecombe – Baylor [Pick No. 3 in 2025 NBA Draft]

Phoenix Suns

Oso Ighodaro – Phoenix Suns [Pick No. 40 in 2024 NBA Draft]

Khaman Maluach – Duke [Pick No. 10 in 2025 NBA Draft]

Rasheer Fleming – Saint Joseph's [Pick No. 31 in 2025 NBA Draft]

Koby Brea – Kentucky [Pick No. 41 in 2025 NBA Draft]

Jordan Gainey – Tennessee

CJ Huntley – Appalachian State

Mitch Mascari – Drake

Portland Trail Blazers

Rayan Rupert – Portland Trail Blazers [Pick No. 43 in 2023 NBA Draft]

Hansen Yang – China [Pick No. 16 in 2025 NBA Draft]

Sidy Cissoko – Portland Trail Blazers (Two-Way Contract)

Caleb Love – Arizona (Two-Way Contract)

Andrew Carr – Kentucky

Justin McCoy – Hapoel Be'er Sheva (Israel)

Sean Pedulla – Ole Miss

Sacramento Kings

Devin Carter – Sacramento Kings [Pick No. 13 in 2024 NBA Draft]

Nique Clifford – Colorado State [Pick No. 24 in 2025 NBA Draft]

Maxime Raynaud – Stanford [Pick No. 42 in 2025 NBA Draft]

Isaac Jones – Sacramento Kings

Dylan Cardwell – Auburn (Two-Way Contract)

Isaac Nogués Gonzalez – Rip City Remix (NBA G League)

Jabri Abdur-Rahim – Providence

Patrick McCaffrey – Butler

San Antonio Spurs

(2) Dylan Harper – Rutgers

(11) Carter Bryant – Arizona [Pick No. 14 in 2025 NBA Draft]

(15) Ibrahima Diallo – Austin Spurs (NBA G League)

(16) Kyle Mangas – Austin Spurs (NBA G League)

(17) Jameer Nelson Jr. – Calgary Surge (Canada)

(19) Dexter Dennis – Stockton Kings (NBA G League)

(23) Chibuzo Agbo – USC

(25) Davis Jones-Garcia – Mexico City Capitanes (NBA G League)

(26) Osayi Osifo – Austin Spurs (NBA G League)

(27) Riley Minix – San Antonio Spurs (Two-Way Contract)

(29) Omari Moore – Niagara River Lions (Canada)

(31) Nate Mensah – Maccabi Tel Aviv (Israel)

(33) Cam Carter – LSU

(35) Mouhamet Diouf – Virtus Bologna (Italy) – Senegal

(36) Josh Uduje – San Jose State

(37) Jacksen Moni – North Dakota State

(38) Noah Farrakhan – Hampton

(55) Harrison Ingram – San Antonio Spurs (Two-Way Contract) [Pick No. 48 in 2024 NBA Draft]

Toronto Raptors

Ulrich Chomche – Toronto Raptors (Two-Way Contract) [Pick No. 57 in 2024 NBA Draft]

Collin Murray-Boyles – South Carolina [Pick No. 9 in 2025 NBA Draft]

Alijah Martin – Florida [Pick No. 39 in 2025 NBA Draft]

Chucky Hepburn – Louisville (Two-Way Contract)

Tyson Degenhart – Boise State

Clifford Omoruyi -Alabama

Jarkel Joiner – College Park Skyhawks (NBA G League)

Jared Rhoden – Toronto Raptors (Two-Way Contract – Waived)

Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones – UC San Diego

Utah Jazz

(5) Cody Williams – Utah Jazz [Pick No. 10 in 2024 NBA Draft]

(8) Isaiah Collier – Utah Jazz [Pick No. 29 in 2024 NBA Draft]

(11) Jaden Springer – Utah Jazz [Pick No. 28 in 2021 NBA Draft]

(13) Walter Clayton Jr. – Florida [Pick No. 18 in 2025 NBA Draft]

(16) Elijah Harkless – Utah Jazz (Two-Way Contract)

(17) John Tonje – Wisconsin [Pick No. 53 in 2025 NBA Draft]

(19) Ace Bailey – Rutgers [Pick No. 5 in 2025 NBA Draft]

(21) RJ Luis – St. John's

(22) Kyle Filipowski – Utah Jazz [Pick No. 32 in 2024 NBA Draft]

(28) Brice Sensabaugh – Utah Jazz [Pick No. 28 in 2023 NBA Draft]

(30) Max Abmus – Salt Lake City Stars (NBA G League)

(34) J'Wan Robert – Houston

(36) Dane Goodwin – Salt Lake City Stars (NBA G League)

(39) Selton Miguel – Maryland

(44) Adama Sanogo – Chicago Bulls (Two-Way Contract)

(49) Jaylan Gainey – Salt Lake City Stars (NBA G League)

(60) Cam McGriff – Indiana Mad Ants (NBA G League)

(61) Steven Crowl – Wisconsin

(67) JZ Zaher – Delaware Blue Coats (NBA G League)

Washington Wizards