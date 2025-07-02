The best time of the offseason is when all 30 teams assemble their rosters with rookies and other young talents looking to make a living in the league and head to Las Vegas, Nevada for NBA Summer League. Once again, the league will be hosting Summer League at the Thomas and Mack Center on the campus of UNLV starting on July 10 for their 11-day showcase.
From the new rookies entering the league to former draft picks to some veterans looking to prove they still have what it takes, NBA Summer League always displays plenty of talent across the board. There truly is no event like it and there is no better way to kick off the new league year than with the new era entering the NBA.
Anything can happen at Summer League, and you never know who the next breakout star will be. This year, Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper, and Ace Bailey headline the list of recent top draft picks who will look to begin their path to stardom.
There will also be familiar names, like Bronny James and other emerging talents, who will take the court against Flagg and this year's rookie class in Las Vegas to work on their development and prove to teams across the league that they can be a contributor.
Here is the latest news regarding who will be playing for which team in 2025 NBA Summer League.
Atlanta Hawks
- Asa Newell – Georgia [Pick No. 23 in 2025 NBA Draft]
- Daeqwon Plowden – Atlanta Hawks (Two-Way Contract)
- Lamont Butler – Kentucky (Two-Way Contract)
- Eli John Ndiaye – Real Madrid – Senegal (Two-Way Contract)
- Kobe Johnson – UCLA
- Deivon Smith – St. John's
Boston Celtics
- Hugo Gonzalez – Spain [Pick No. 28 in 2025 NBA Draft]
- Max Shulga – VCU [Pick No. 46 in 2025 NBA Draft]
- Amari Williams – Kentucky [Pick No. 57 in 2025 NBA Draft]
- Aaron Scott – St. John's
- Ben Gregg – Gonzaga
- Zach Hicks – Penn State
- Hayden Gray – UC San Diego
- Miles Norris – Boston Celtics (Two-Way Contract)
Brooklyn Nets
- Egor Demin – BYU [Pick No. 8 in 2025 NBA Draft]
- Nolan Traore – France [Pick No. 19 in 2025 NBA Draft]
- Drake Powell – UNC [Pick No. 22 in 2025 NBA Draft]
- Ben Saraf – Israel [Pick No. 26 in 2025 NBA Draft]
- Danny Wolf – Michigan [Pick No. 27 in 2025 NBA Draft]
- Drew Timme – Brooklyn Nets
- Tosan Evbuomwan – Brooklyn Nets (Two-Way Contract)
- Grant Nelson – Alabama
- TJ Bamba – Oregon
- Dre Davis – Ole Miss
Charlotte Hornets
- Kon Knueppel – Duke [Pick No. 4 in 2025 NBA Draft]
- Liam McNeeley – UConn [Pick No. 29 in 2025 NBA Draft]
- Sion James – Duke [Pick No. 33 in 2025 NBA Draft]
- Ryan Kalkbrenner – Creighton [Pick No. 34 in 2025 NBA Draft]
- Damion Baugh – Charlotte Hornets (Two-Way Contract)
- Jamiya Neal – Creighton
- Dujuan Harris Jr. – Kansas
Chicago Bulls
- Matas Buzelis – Chicago Bulls [Pick No. 11 in 2024 NBA Draft]
- Noa Essengue – France [Pick No. 12 in 2025 NBA Draft]
- Lachlan Olbrich – Australia [Pick No. 55 in 2025 NBA Draft]
- Jahmir Young – Chicago Bulls (Two-Way Contract)
- Emanuel Miller – Chicago Bulls (Two-Way Contract)
- Caleb Grill – Missouri
- Wooga Poplar – Villanova
Cleveland Cavaliers
- Jaylon Tyson – Cleveland Cavaliers [Pick No. 20 in 2024 NBA Draft]
- Tyrese Proctor – Duke [Pick No. 49 in 2025 NBA Draft]
- Saliou Niang – Senegal [Pick No. 58 in 2025 NBA Draft]
- Nae'Qwan Tomlin – Cleveland Cavaliers (Two-Way Contract)
- Norchad Omier – Baylor
- Chaney Johnson – Auburn
- Denver Jones – Auburn
- Jaxson Robinson – Kentucky
Dallas Mavericks
- Cooper Flagg – Duke [Pick No. 1 in 2025 NBA Draft]
- Ryan Nembhard – Gonzaga (Two-Way Contract)
- Miles Kelly – Auburn (Two-Way Contract)
- Matthew Cleveland – Miami (FL)
- Obinna Anochili-Killen – Marshall
- Matt Cross – SMU
- Moussa Cisse – Memphis
Denver Nuggets
- DaRon Holmes – Denver Nuggets [Pick No. 22 in 2024 NBA Draft]
- Tamar Bates – Missouri (Two-Way Contract)
- Reyne Smith – Louisville
- Curtis Jones – Iowa State
- Reece Beekman – Long Island Nets (NBA G League)
Detroit Pistons
- Chaz Lanier – Tennessee [Pick No. 37 in 2025 NBA Draft]
- Ron Harper Jr. – Detroit Pistons (Two-Way Contract)
- Tolu Smith – Detroit Pistons (Two-Way Contract)
- Dawson Garcia – Minnesota
- TJ Madlock – Alabama State
- Brice Williams – Nebraska
- Zakai Zeigler – Tennessee
Golden State Warriors
Taran Armstrong – Golden State Warriors (Two-Way Contract)
Will Richard – Florida [Pick No. 56 in 2025 NBA Draft]
Jules Bernard – Cleveland Charge (NBA G League)
Leopold Delaunay – Le Mans (France) – France
Marques Bolden – Greensboro Swarm (NBA G League)
Bez Mbeng – Yale
Alex Toohey – Australia [Pick No. 52 in 2025 NBA Draft]
Chance McMillan – Texas Tech
Blake Hinson – Santa Cruz Warriors (NBA G League)
Alex Higga-Titsha – Cairns Marlins (Australia) – Australia
Donta Scott – Santa Cruz Warriors (NBA G League)
Isaiah Mobley – Delaware Blue Coats (NBA G League)
Chris Manon – Vanderbilt
LJ Cryer – Houston
Jackson Rowe – Golden State Warriors (Two-Way Contract)
Jaden Shackelford – Valley Suns (NBA G League)
Coleman Hawkins – Kansas State
Ja'Vier Francis – Houston
Gabe Madsen – Utah
Houston Rockets
- Reed Sheppard – Houston Rockets [Pick No. 3 in 2024 NBA Draft]
- N'Faly Dante – Houston Rockets (Two-Way Contract)
- David Roddy – Houston Rockets (Two-Way Contract)
- Great Osobor – Washington
- Cameron Matthews – Mississippi State
Indiana Pacers
- Kam Jones – Marquette [Pick No. 38 in 2025 NBA Draft]
- Taelon Peter – Liberty [Pick No. 54 in 2025 NBA Draft]
- RayJ Dennis – Indiana Pacers (Two-Way Contract)
- Keisei Tominaga – Levanga Hokkaido (Japan)
- RJ Felton – East Carolina
- Steven Ashworth – Creighton
- Samson Johnson – UConn
Los Angeles Clippers
- Kobe Brown – Los Angeles Clippers [Pick No. 30 in 2023 NBA Draft]
- Jordan Miller – Los Angeles Clippers [Pick No. 48 in 2023 NBA Draft]
- Cam Christie – Los Angeles Clippers [Pick No. 46 in 2024 NBA Draft]
- Yanic Konan Niederhauser – Penn State [Pick No. 30 in 2025 NBA Draft]
- Kobe Sanders – Nevada [Pick No. 50 in 2025 NBA Draft]
- Trentyn Flowers – Los Angeles Clippers (Two-Way Contract)
- Patrick Baldwin Jr. – Los Angeles Clippers (Two-Way Contract)
- Jahmyl Telfort – Butler
- John Poulakidas – Yale
- Zavier Simpson – U-BT Cluj-Napoca (Romania)
- Izaiah Brockington – Vancouver Bandits (Canada)
- Juwan Gary – Nebraska
Los Angeles Lakers
- Dalton Knecht – Los Angeles Lakers [Pick No. 17 in 2024 NBA Draft]
- Bronny James – Los Angeles Lakers [Pick No. 55 in 2024 NBA Draft]
- Adou Thiero – Arkansas [Pick No. 36 in 2025 NBA Draft]
- Trey Jemison III – Los Angeles Lakers (Two-Way Contract)
- Eric Dixon – Villanova (Two-Way Contract)
- RJ Davis – UNC
- Ty Johnson – UC Davis
- Arthur Kaluma – Texas
- Augustas Marciulionis – Saint Mary's
- Sam Mennenga – Atleticos de San German (Puerto Rico)
- Julian Reese – Maryland
- Ethan Taylor – Air Force
Memphis Grizzlies
- Cedric Coward – Washington State [Pick No. 11 in 2025 NBA Draft]
- Javon Small – West Virginia [Pick No. 48 in 2025 NBA Draft]
- Jahmai Mashack – Tennessee [Pick No. 59 in 2025 NBA Draft]
- Zyon Pullin – Memphis Grizzlies (Two-Way Contract)
- Bo Montgomery – UNC Wilmington
- Aaron Estrada – Motor City Cruise (NBA G League)
- Ace Baldwin Jr. – Penn State
- Phlandrous Fleming Jr. – Florida
Miami Heat
Kel'el Ware – Miami Heat [Pick No. 15 in 2024 NBA Draft]
Pelle Larsson – Miami Heat [Pick No. 44 in 2024 NBA Draft]
Keshad Johnson – Miami Heat
Kasparas Jakucionis – Illinois [Pick No. 20 in 2025 NBA Draft]
Vladislav Goldin – Michigan
Kira Lewis Jr. – Capital City Go-Go (NBA G League) [Pick No. 13 in 2020 NBA Draft]
Bryson Warren – Sioux Falls Skyforce (NBA G League)
Marcus Williams – San Francisco
JC Butler – UC Irvine
Javonte Cooke – Oklahoma City Blue (NBA G League)
Erik Stevenson – Capital City Go-Go (NBA G League)
Steve Settle III – Temple
Myran Gardner – Osceola Magic (NBA G League)
Dain Dainja – Memphis
Oumar Ballo – Indiana
Milwaukee Bucks
- Bogoljub Markovic – Serbia [Pick No. 47 in 2025 NBA Draft]
- Mark Sears – Alabama (Two-Way Contract)
- Jamaree Bouyea – Milwaukee Bucks (Two-Way Contract)
- Pete Nance – Milwaukee Bucks (Two-Way Contract)
- Wade Taylor – Texas A&M
- David Joplin – Marquette
- Terrence Edwards Jr. – Louisville
Minnesota Timberwolves
- Joan Beringer – France [Pick No. 17 in 2025 NBA Draft]
- Rocco Zikarsky – Australia [Pick No. 45 in 2025 NBA Draft]
- Jesse Edwards – Minnesota Timberwolves (Two-Way Contract)
- Des Watson – Loyola Chicago
- CJ Fulton – Charleston
New Orleans Pelicans
- Jeremiah Fears – Oklahoma [Pick No. 7 in 2025 NBA Draft]
- Derik Queen – Maryland [Pick No. 13 in 2025 NBA Draft]
- Micah Peavy – Georgetown [Pick No. 40 in 2025 NBA Draft]
- Hunter Dickinson – Kansas (Two-Way Contract)
- Trey Townsend – Arizona
- Tytan Anderson – Northern Iowa
- AJ Hoggard – Michigan State
- Chase Hunter – Clemson
New York Knicks
- MarJon Beauchamp – New York Knicks (Two-Way Contract) [Pick No. 24 in 2022 NBA Draft]
- James Nnaji – FC Barcelona (Spain) – Nigeria [Pick No. 31 in 2023 NBA Draft]
- Pacome Dadiet – New York Knicks [Pick No. 25 in 2024 NBA Draft]
- Tyler Kolek – New York Knicks [Pick No. 34 in 2024 NBA Draft]
- Ariel Hukporti – New York Knicks [Pick No. 58 in 2024 NBA Draft]
- Mouhamed Diawara – France [Pick No. 51 in 2025 NBA Draft]
- Dink Pate – Mexico City Capitanes (NBA G League)
- Yudai Baba – Nagasaki Velca (Japan) – Japan
- Biwali Bayles – Sydney Comets (Australia) – Australia
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Nikola Topic – Oklahoma City Thunder [Pick No. 12 in 2024 NBA Draft]
- Brooks Barnhizer – Northwestern [Pick No. 44 in 2025 NBA Draft]
- Payton Sandfort – Iowa
- Mady Sissoko – Michigan State
- Zack Austin – Pittsburgh
- Erik Reynolds II – Saint Joseph's
- Chris Youngblood – Alabama
Orlando Magic
- Jase Richardson – Michigan State [Pick No. 25 in 2025 NBA Draft]
- Noah Penda – France [Pick No. 32 in 2025 NBA Draft]
- Ethan Thompson – Orlando Magic (Two-Way Contract)
- Johnell Davis – Arkansas
- Zach Freemantle – Xavier
- Nate Santos – Dayton
- Lance Terry – Georgia Tech
Philadelphia 76ers
Jalen Hood-Schifino – Philadelphia 76ers (Two-Way Contract) [Pick No. 17 in 2023 NBA Draft]
Jalen Slawson – Osceola Magic (NBA G League)
Justin Edwards -Philadelphia 76ers
Johni Broome – Auburn [Pick No. 35 in 2025 NBA Draft]
Izan Almansa – Perth Wildcats (Australia) – Spain
Keve Aluma – Ryukyu Golden Kings (Japan)
Stefan Todorovic – Pepperdine
Adem Bona – Philadelphia 76ers [Pick No. 41 in 2024 NBA Draft]
Judah Mintz – Delaware Blue Coats (NBA G League)
Jack Clark – VCU
Caleb Stone-Carrawell – Loyola-Marymount
Saint Thomas – USC
Hunter Sallis – Wake Forest
Andrew Funk – Grand Rapids Gold (NBA G League)
Landers Nolley II – Homenetmen Beirut (Lebanon)
Mark Armstrong – Long Island Nets (NBA G League)
Alex Reese – Philadelphia 76ers (Two-Way Contract)
VJ Edgecombe – Baylor [Pick No. 3 in 2025 NBA Draft]
Phoenix Suns
- Oso Ighodaro – Phoenix Suns [Pick No. 40 in 2024 NBA Draft]
- Khaman Maluach – Duke [Pick No. 10 in 2025 NBA Draft]
- Rasheer Fleming – Saint Joseph's [Pick No. 31 in 2025 NBA Draft]
- Koby Brea – Kentucky [Pick No. 41 in 2025 NBA Draft]
- Jordan Gainey – Tennessee
- CJ Huntley – Appalachian State
- Mitch Mascari – Drake
Portland Trail Blazers
- Rayan Rupert – Portland Trail Blazers [Pick No. 43 in 2023 NBA Draft]
- Hansen Yang – China [Pick No. 16 in 2025 NBA Draft]
- Sidy Cissoko – Portland Trail Blazers (Two-Way Contract)
- Caleb Love – Arizona (Two-Way Contract)
- Andrew Carr – Kentucky
- Justin McCoy – Hapoel Be'er Sheva (Israel)
- Sean Pedulla – Ole Miss
Sacramento Kings
- Devin Carter – Sacramento Kings [Pick No. 13 in 2024 NBA Draft]
- Nique Clifford – Colorado State [Pick No. 24 in 2025 NBA Draft]
- Maxime Raynaud – Stanford [Pick No. 42 in 2025 NBA Draft]
- Isaac Jones – Sacramento Kings
- Dylan Cardwell – Auburn (Two-Way Contract)
- Isaac Nogués Gonzalez – Rip City Remix (NBA G League)
- Jabri Abdur-Rahim – Providence
- Patrick McCaffrey – Butler
San Antonio Spurs
Dylan Harper – Rutgers
Carter Bryant – Arizona [Pick No. 14 in 2025 NBA Draft]
Ibrahima Diallo – Austin Spurs (NBA G League)
Kyle Mangas – Austin Spurs (NBA G League)
Jameer Nelson Jr. – Calgary Surge (Canada)
Dexter Dennis – Stockton Kings (NBA G League)
Chibuzo Agbo – USC
Davis Jones-Garcia – Mexico City Capitanes (NBA G League)
Osayi Osifo – Austin Spurs (NBA G League)
Riley Minix – San Antonio Spurs (Two-Way Contract)
Omari Moore – Niagara River Lions (Canada)
Nate Mensah – Maccabi Tel Aviv (Israel)
Cam Carter – LSU
Mouhamet Diouf – Virtus Bologna (Italy) – Senegal
Josh Uduje – San Jose State
Jacksen Moni – North Dakota State
Noah Farrakhan – Hampton
Harrison Ingram – San Antonio Spurs (Two-Way Contract) [Pick No. 48 in 2024 NBA Draft]
Toronto Raptors
- Ulrich Chomche – Toronto Raptors (Two-Way Contract) [Pick No. 57 in 2024 NBA Draft]
- Collin Murray-Boyles – South Carolina [Pick No. 9 in 2025 NBA Draft]
- Alijah Martin – Florida [Pick No. 39 in 2025 NBA Draft]
- Chucky Hepburn – Louisville (Two-Way Contract)
- Tyson Degenhart – Boise State
- Clifford Omoruyi -Alabama
- Jarkel Joiner – College Park Skyhawks (NBA G League)
- Jared Rhoden – Toronto Raptors (Two-Way Contract – Waived)
- Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones – UC San Diego
Utah Jazz
Cody Williams – Utah Jazz [Pick No. 10 in 2024 NBA Draft]
Isaiah Collier – Utah Jazz [Pick No. 29 in 2024 NBA Draft]
Jaden Springer – Utah Jazz [Pick No. 28 in 2021 NBA Draft]
Walter Clayton Jr. – Florida [Pick No. 18 in 2025 NBA Draft]
Elijah Harkless – Utah Jazz (Two-Way Contract)
John Tonje – Wisconsin [Pick No. 53 in 2025 NBA Draft]
Ace Bailey – Rutgers [Pick No. 5 in 2025 NBA Draft]
RJ Luis – St. John's
Kyle Filipowski – Utah Jazz [Pick No. 32 in 2024 NBA Draft]
Brice Sensabaugh – Utah Jazz [Pick No. 28 in 2023 NBA Draft]
Max Abmus – Salt Lake City Stars (NBA G League)
J'Wan Robert – Houston
Dane Goodwin – Salt Lake City Stars (NBA G League)
Selton Miguel – Maryland
Adama Sanogo – Chicago Bulls (Two-Way Contract)
Jaylan Gainey – Salt Lake City Stars (NBA G League)
Cam McGriff – Indiana Mad Ants (NBA G League)
Steven Crowl – Wisconsin
JZ Zaher – Delaware Blue Coats (NBA G League)
Washington Wizards
- Bub Carrington – Washington Wizards [Pick No. 14 in 2024 NBA Draft]
- AJ Johnson – Washington Wizards [Pick No. 23 in 2024 NBA Draft]
- Kyshawn George – Washington Wizards [Pick No. 24 in 2024 NBA Draft]
- Tre Johnson – Texas [Pick No. 6 in 2025 NBA Draft]
- Will Riley – Illinois [Pick No. 21 in 2025 NBA Draft]
- Jamir Watkins – Florida State [Pick No. 43 in 2025 NBA Draft]
- Jaylen Martin – Washington Wizards (Two-Way Contract)
- Kadary Richmond – St. John's
- Keshon Gilbert – Iowa State