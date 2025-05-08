After being down 2-0, Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis made a crushing health admission. He has been struggling with a mysterious illness. It's one that caught Brian Windhorst's attention, and not for good reason.

On The Hoop Collective Podcast, he elaborated more on what he saw from Porzingis Wednesday night.

“Kristaps Porzingis is not right,” Windhorst said. “He played, but he didn’t start. I think it’s because he’s got no energy. I talked to him after the game, I shouldn’t say I talked to him, I was in the scrum with him, listening to him. He basically said he doesn’t feel well, and it’s killing him that this is coming back around.

“Here’s the thing, I don’t know what’s going on, I’m not going to say what’s going on or what I’ve heard, he’s not like got a runny nose and got a cough. Other than maybe not looking like he has good color, he’s not like sick like got the flu, there’s something else going on there.”

This mysterious illness is concerning, considering Porzingis battled a sickness earlier in the season. Now, it's come back around at a horrible time. The Celtics have their backs against the wall and will be heading to New York for Games 3 and 4.

Kristaps Porzingis's health concerns, Brian Windhorst, and the Celtics

Health issues come and go throughout sports. However, this one sparks concern because it's atypical. There's not an official diagnosis like a cold or even the flu.

Windhorst shared more of his concerns with the illness, and how there's no answer, considering how medically sound Boston is.

“First off, Boston is a medical city; it’s one of the leading medical cities in the world,” Windhorst said. “I promise you, every good doctor whom they could consult, I’m sure, has been brought in on this.

“They don’t know what it is, or if they know what it is, they’re not being able to correct it.”

For Porzingis's sake and his team's sake, they're hoping to find an answer soon. Being down 2-0 against a top-heavy team like the Knicks isn't easy.

Also, the Celtics missed 45 threes in Game 1 and lost at the last second on Wednesday. Both losses were crushing and are a telling sign of how valuable a truly healthy Porzingis is.

Either way, he'll try and find a way to play through it. Even if he does, Porzingis at 50% is better than not having that Latvian star at all.

Boston will see if he'll be good to go for Saturday's Game 3 in the Big Apple.