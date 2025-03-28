Recent comments from new Boston Celtics owner Bill Chisholm about Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown caught Brian Windhorst's attention.

Windhorst did an episode of The Hoop Collective podcast on Friday. During one of the segments, he was joking about Chisholm’s fandom for the Celtics. Chisholm grew up in Massachusetts as a fan of the Celtics.

“He talked about meeting Celtics players before the game, ‘It’s incredible, it’s just such a privilege. My legs were shaking talking to Jayson and Jaylen.’ Do you think there’s going to be a salary dumping trade of Jaylen Brown in the near future, his legs were shaking. Hey Jaylen, ask for an extension, ask for an extension,” Windhorst said at the 18:06 mark.

When Chisholm bought the Celtics for $6.1 billion, it became the most expensive sale of an NBA franchise ever. He surpassed the Suns' $4 billion dollars sale that Mat Ishbia made back in 2022.

What's next for Jaylen Brown, Celtics

Quite a humorous comment for Brian Windhorst to have about Bill Chisholm's fanaticism towards the Celtics, especially Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Nonetheless, the Celtics begin a new era in their history as a franchise. Chisholm will have a lot of responsibilities on him, needing to maintain the roster as a consistent title contender.

Previous owner Wyc Grousbeck saw Boston win two NBA championships throughout his stint from 2002 to 2025. Having seen numerous playoff runs in that span, he did his due diligence in finding the best suitor who will take care of the Celtics in the long term.

Boston boasts a 54-19 record on the season, holding the second spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are five games behind the Cleveland Cavaliers for the top seed.

The Celtics will prepare for their next matchup, being on the road. They face the San Antonio Spurs on March 29 at 8 p.m. ET.