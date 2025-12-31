Soccer veteran and AC Milan star Luka Modrić recently opened up about his relationship with former Real Madrid player Cristiano Ronaldo. The Croatian and Portuguese soccer legends shared the same jersey for nearly six years before Ronaldo departed for Juventus. Modrić joined Madrid in 2012 and stayed until 2025 as their captain before departing on a free transfer to AC Milan.

During a recent interview with Corriere, Modrić opened up about his relationship with Ronaldo. When questioned about his opinion of Lionel Messi and Ronaldo, the 40-year-old had his answer (translated here from Italian) ready.

“It’s a question I don’t like. They marked an era. I am more attached to Cristiano [Ronaldo] because I played with him, he was my partner at Madrid, and I assure you that he is not only a great footballer; he is an incredible person.”

“People don’t know it, but he has a huge heart, always ready to help others,” Modrić continued. “And he’s a simple, normal man.”

Modrić and Ronaldo shared a memorable spell at Real Madrid when the duo became a crucial part of the squad's four UEFA Champions League titles and multiple La Liga wins. Both on the upper side of 40, Modrić and Ronaldo continue to dominate the pitch, with the Al-Nassr star even nearing the 1000-goal achievement.

Cristiano Ronaldo teases a return to European soccer

A few days ago, while speaking at the Globe Soccer Awards 2025, Ronaldo teased a possible European return after receiving the Best Middle-Eastern Player award (as per MARCA).

“My passion is high, and I want to continue. It doesn't matter where I play, whether in the Middle East or Europe,” Ronaldo said. “I always enjoy playing football, and I want to keep going.”

Ronaldo's senior career began at Sporting CP in 2002; he has since scored a total of 957 goals for both his club and his national team. Following successful seasons at Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus, he opted to sign with Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League.