As New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson was questionable heading into Monday night's game against the Boston Celtics, his status for the contest is revealed. While the injuries pile up for the Pelicans, add Williamson to the list as he will be out for the game, according to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.

“Zion Williamson is OUT tonight for the Pelicans,” Siegel wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Williamson is currently “dealing with a left foot bone contusion,” which is what put him on the injury report to begin with.

“Zion Williamson is dealing with a left foot bone contusion and is currently listed as questionable to play tonight for the Pelicans against the Celtics,” Siegel wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “This is a new injury for Williamson.”

While fans are used to Williamson having injuries at this point, there is no doubt some frustration since the 25-year-old has started the season on the right foot, scoring 27 points in the first two games. Through the two contests, he's also been active on the glass with 19 rebounds and a productive playmaker, recording 12 assists.

Still, New Orleans is looking for their first win of the season after dropping the first two to the Memphis Grizzlies and the San Antonio Spurs. The Celtics are also winless to start the season, but something has to give with the two teams clashing on Monday night, though fans are eager to see who will step up with the absence of Williamson.

One would think that Trey Murphy, Jordan Pooke get more offensive opportunities, maybe even the rookie duo of Jeremiah Fears and Derik Queen get more looks. At any rate, the fanbase will find out on Monday night.