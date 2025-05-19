After Jayson Tatum ruptured his Achilles in the playoffs, the Boston Celtics were left without their top superstar. As a result, Dwyane Wade feels for them.

Despite the physical recovery, the mental part is one area that has Wade concerned. On his podcast, the future Hall of Famer elaborated more on the mental side.

“We’re watching guys come back, and he’s young,” Wade said. “I mean Tatum is somewhere around 26, somewhere around there. So, physically, he’s going to come back, but it’s the mental part of this journey.

“I mean, I’ve ended seasons injured, whether it’s a knee injury, shoulder injury, whatever the case may be. It’s the mental part of it, man, trying to get back. Are you going to get back to where you were? And you've got to push through those days, you’ve got to push through those hard days.”

Although it may be difficult, Wade makes an interesting point. Tatum is only 26 and has his youth on his side. However, the recovery from an Achilles injury is extremely difficult.

It takes a massive mental and physical toll. Both act off of one another, which can either hinder or increase progression for the recovery.

Dwyane Wade feels for Celtics' Jayson Tatum

Luckily for Tatum, he has some inspiration on his side for the injury. Wade isn’t concerned with Tatum’s physical recovery. He said guys like Kobe Bryant, Klay Thompson, and Kevin Durant were all able to recover physically.

However, it’s the mental recovery that Wade said he struggled with himself after shoulder and knee injuries. Still, Wade was towards the end of his career when those injuries took place.

Tatum is right in the middle of his prime. As a result, that could increase his progress for recovery. It could make things easier for him. After all, the Celtics superstar had 42 points at the time of his injury.

He could've gotten more had it not been for the Achilles.

Funny enough, people have suggested that Tatum reach out to Durant for Achilles injury rehab. The latter tore his, and has still be in a prime.

The same can happen for the Celtics superstar. Still, this team might look drastically different. The second-tax apron will catch up to them, and there might be some drastic changes.

Either way, all Tatum should be focused on is his recovery. Securing the mental and physical elements will be what helps him see through to the other side.