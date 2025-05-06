The New York Knicks pulled off the upset in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Boston Celtics on Monday night, and it was an absolute thriller. The Celtics led by as many 20 points in the second half, and the Knicks came all the way back to force overtime. Jayson Tatum had some chances to get the Celtics a win in regulation, but he couldn't get it done.

Jayson Tatum missed mutliple threes in the final minute of regulation with a chance to potentially win the game for the Celtics, and he was 0/7 from deep in the fourth quarter. His shot selection wasn't great, and fans are now letting him hear about it on social media.

“My mom asked me if I did the dishes , I said ‘Jayson Tatum'. She cried tears of joy because she knew they were washed,” one fan said.

