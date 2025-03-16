The Boston Celtics were in the midst of beating the Brooklyn Nets by double digits as of publication on Saturday, but to ultimately put the Nets away they were going to have to do so a little short-handed. Celtics star Jaylen Brown exited the game early due to a back injury, and he was doubtful to return, as per Keith Smith of Spotrac.

Jaylen Brown was downgraded to doubtful after halftime for the Celtics’ game against the Nets due to the back injury scare. He was officially listed as having lower back spasms.

Coming into the Nets’ game, he was originally listed on the Celtics’ injury report due to a knee issue that caused Brown to miss the team’s last game against the Miami Heat. He was eventually upgraded to available.

Before being ruled as doubtful to return, Brown had eight points, six rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocked shots in a little over 24 minutes. He was 3-0f-8 from the field, 1-of-3 from the three-point line and 1-of-2 from the free-throw line.

It’s been a strong season for Brown, a year after being named the 2024 NBA Finals MVP amid the Celtics’ championship run in 2023-24.

This year, Brown has appeared in 55 games for the Celtics, at a little over 35 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 23.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.3 steals with splits of 46 percent shooting from the field, 31.6 percent shooting from the three-point line and 75.9 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Following the Celtics’ recent loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder that ended a six-game home-stand for Boston, Brown spoke about his mindset to closing out the regular season.

During last season’s championship run, Brown averaged 23.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.2 steals with splits of 51.6 percent shooting from the field, 32.7 percent shooting from the three-point line and 66 percent shooting from the free-throw line.