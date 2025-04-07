Trash talking is one of the cornerstones of NBA basketball as we've heard many entertaining stories over the years. But what about this current season? Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown recently shared that Dillon Brooks of the Houston Rockets is one of the only guys in the league that consistently talks trash.

During a guest appearance on the “Millions Worth of Game” podcast, the 28-year-old guard called out Brooks' on-court antics. Brown went as far as to claim that it's part of Brooks' “gimmick” to remain in the league.

“Only person who does weird stuff and talks trash is Dillon Brooks… That's his gimmick, tho. Some players do whatever they need to do to stick in the league… Try to get under your skin.”

Jaylen Brown and Dillon Brooks have certainly gotten into it in recent years, however, the Celtics star seems to have had the upper leg. Especially considering that Boston is the defending champion right now while Brooks has yet to compete for a title in his career.

The last time these two faced off came in the Rockets 114-112 win over the Celtics on Jan. 27. Jaylen Brown finished that contest with 28 points, four rebounds, and four assists. Meanwhile, Dillon Brooks had one of the best games of the season, finishing that game with 36 points and three rebounds.

Boston has just four games remaining on the schedule and Houston is not one of them. That means, if the Celtics and Rockets play against each other before the season's end, it would have to be in the NBA Finals. Jaylen Brown and his team are currently the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference and primed for another potential championship run. Dillon Brooks and the Rockets currently own the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, as they are one of the surprise teams in the NBA right now.