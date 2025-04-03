BOSTON — The Boston Celtics suffered one of their worst losses on Wednesday night, falling 124-103 to the Miami Heat in front of the TD Garden faithful. Although Celtics star Jaylen Brown led Boston with a team-high 24 points, he admitted that he wasn't feeling his best.

The reigning NBA Finals MVP missed four of the last eight games due to a knee issue, which was first listed as a bone bruise but has since been labeled as a right knee posterior impingement by the Celtics. Despite his initial questionable designation on Tuesday afternoon, Brown ultimately returned to the starting lineup against the Heat after sitting out Monday night.

“I was in some pain today,” Brown revealed in his postgame press conference. “But just pushing through it, trying to find ways to still be aggressive and add value to the team and stuff like that. But, you know, just something I got to work through and manage.”

"I was in some pain today," Brown revealed in his postgame press conference. "But just pushing through it, trying to find ways to still be aggressive and add value to the team and stuff like that. But, you know, just something I got to work through and manage."

Brown shot 50% from the field and also contributed a game-high nine rebounds in 29 minutes. The four-time All-Star's impressive scoring night and solid stat line made it seem like he was far from injured, but Brown emphasized that he was not at full strength versus Miami. However, he still viewed his performance as progress.

“It's a good step forward,” Brown stated. “I've had to come to grips that every night I'm not going to feel like my normal self, but that doesn't mean I still can't make plays and things like that. So it's just something that we are working through. Today was a good step forward. Got some stuff lined up with the medical staff in order to feel better come playoffs. But you know, as for now, just mentally working through not feeling great, but still being able to find ways to be effective.”

While a banged-up Brown did his best to compete, Boston struggled defensively and couldn't get enough 3-pointers to fall. The C's connected on just 12 of their 43 attempts from deep, dropping them to 6-7 when they don't make more triples than their competition.

Even though suffering a 21-point defeat at the hands of the Heat is upsetting, the Celtics are still focused on the upcoming playoffs and the quest for back-to-back titles. And when it comes to health, all Brown cares about is the postseason.

“Come playoffs, my goal is to be feeling my best,” he said. “So we're just working through that. And it's a thing that we kind of manage and you push through, but you know, we got a good plan in place.”

Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla, who respects the judgment of his players, wants Brown to be directly involved in that recovery plan.

“I mean, you want him to continue to get in form, continue to work,” Mazzulla stressed. “And at the same time, find that balance to make sure he's ready to go. So I trust him, the way he prepares himself. So whatever he thinks is best, you know, we'll do.”

Before Wednesday's woeful outing, the Celtics were on a nine-game winning streak and had beaten the rival Heat six times in a row. Following Miami's sixth consecutive victory, the Heat are now the hottest team in the Eastern Conference.

Before Wednesday's woeful outing, the Celtics were on a nine-game winning streak and had beaten the rival Heat six times in a row. Following Miami's sixth consecutive victory, the Heat are now the hottest team in the Eastern Conference.

Streaks aside, the C's still hold the second seed in the East and are 56-20 with six games remaining in the regular season. They were also without starting guard Jrue Holiday, starting center Kristaps Porzingis, and backup big Al Horford against the Heat, helping explain how they allowed 124 points to one of the lowest-scoring teams in the NBA.

But no matter the Celtics' health, Brown expects his squad to prevail because they're accustomed to being undermanned. When asked if Boston's frequent absences in the starting rotation could create chemistry issues in the playoffs, the longest-tenured Celtic reminded the media that every member of the reigning champions is ready to go when called upon.

“In times where guys are healthy or not healthy, we just got to lean on our teammates to get us through,” Brown said. “I'm looking forward to those moments. A lot of our guys are primed. They're experienced, they're ready for the big moment. So, it's that time of the year so, let’s get ready.”