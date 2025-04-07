BOSTON — There wasn't much for the Boston Celtics to be upset about on Sunday night, as they crushed the Washington Wizards at home, 124-90. The only thing Celtics guard Derrick White nitpicked was that his star teammate, Jaylen Brown, wasn't a star when it came to the T-shirt toss.

During a timeout in the fourth quarter of the Celtics' blowout victory, Brown participated in the mid-game festivities by throwing apparel to the TD Garden faithful. His first attempt didn't go exceptionally far, drawing some laughs from White and Celtics assistant coach Sam Cassell. On his second attempt, he launched the shirt high into the stands, surely making a Celtics fan up there very happy.

Jaylen Brown participating in the Celtics' t-shirt toss 👕

White, however, wasn't as pleased.

“I was a little disappointed,” White joked in his postgame press conference. “He didn't have a smart way of doing it. He was throwing it and the spin was knocking it down. He needed to throw a spiral. I got to help him out.”

The Celtics could afford to focus on the T-shirt toss instead of the ongoing contest. They never trailed and led by as many as 36 points. Boston shot 49% from the floor and when it did miss, it seemed like there was always a Celtic ready to collect the ball. The C's finished with a season-high 25 offensive rebounds, which helped generate a whopping 32 second-chance points.

“For the most part, rebounding is a testament to the effort level and the attention to detail level and the things that we have to get better at,” Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla said. “That's an area where you can get extra possessions. And we have to fight for that. So the guys really locked in on that, and it was good for us.”

Joe Mazzulla on the Celtics' season-high 25 offensive rebounds tonight: "For the most part, rebounding is a testament to the effort level and the attention to detail level, the things that we have to get better at." He specifically shouted out Torrey Craig's performance.

Rebounding aside, Brown, White and five other Celtics all scored in double figures. Meanwhile, nobody on the Wizards even reached 20 points.

Derrick White SLAMS IT DOWN 😤

Washington is in last place in the Eastern Conference and has nothing to play for. That didn't make Boston ease up, though. Mazzulla has taught the Celtics to always bring it, no matter the opponent.

“Records don't really matter as much as how a team is playing, the process that goes into winning, and those things,” Mazzulla stated. “I don't think the team matters. It's just a matter of sticking to the process.”

Following the win, the Celtics are 58-20 overall and 9-1 in their last 10 games. They've also beaten the Wizards eight times in a row, enough for their longest head-to-head winning streak since 1986 (when the Wizards were still the Washington Bullets).

While the Wizards wait for the NBA Draft Lottery in May, the Celtics will prepare for the postseason. But before Boston can focus on bringing home back-to-back titles, it'll set off for its final regular season road trip against two potential playoff opponents, the New York Knicks and the Orlando Magic.

These outings might not make a difference in the standings, yet that won't change Mazzulla's approach and his constant drive to stack wins.