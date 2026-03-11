Not many probably woke up today thinking, “This must be the day that Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo will score 83 points.”

On a random Tuesday, Adebayo notched the second-highest scoring game in NBA history after dropping 83 points in their win over the Washington Wizards, 150-129, at Kaseya Center. He surpassed Kobe Bryant's 81 points and only trails Wilt Chamberlain's 100 points.

Adebayo tied Bryant's record with a free throw with 1:37 left in the fourth quarter.

81‼️ BAM ADEBAYO TIES KOBE BRYANT FOR THE 2ND HIGHEST SCORING PERFORMANCE IN NBA HISTORY 🔥pic.twitter.com/jQ5t7vf5i8 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 11, 2026

A few possessions later, he was fouled again. He broke Bryant's record with two more charities, much to the delight of the crowd, who unexpectedly witnessed an iconic game.

Bam Adebayo scoring his 82nd and 83rd points to pass Kobe Bryant's mark of 81 from inside Kaseya Center. He now holds the second-highest scoring game in NBA history! A moment Miami Heat fans will remember for a long time 🔥 (via @ZachWeinberger) pic.twitter.com/lRP5vohjoi — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 11, 2026

Somewhere out there, Bryant is already lacing up to get back at Adebayo.

It was only fitting that Adebayo tied and broke Bryant's record from the line since the five-time champion also reached 81 points from the stripe.

Adebayo shot 20-of-43 from the field and 36-of-43 from the line. He also had nine rebounds, three assists, two steals, and two blocks.

Adebayo is not really known to be a high-volume scorer, so it was quite surprising that it was he who broke Bryant's once-seemingly insurmountable feat. The three-time All-Star already had 70 points with still seven minutes left in the final period, and the excitement built up inside the venue with every possession of the Heat.

It is not every day that you get the chance to surpass an absolute legend, so Adebayo went for it—and rightfully so. Because Bryant would be the first to tell him that he should never pass up an opportunity to do something great.