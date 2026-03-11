Bam Adebayo is in the top one percent of the world in terms of ability to score the basketball, that much is certain. But in the NBA, Adebayo is not known for being a big-time scorer. But that somehow changed on Tuesday, as he put up 83 points for the Miami Heat — becoming the second-highest scorer in a single game in NBA history — in their 150-129 demolition of the Washington Wizards.

Adebayo entered the night averaging just below 19 points per game this season. He's never averaged over 20.4 points in a single season. And just to put his historic night in even greater context, the Heat star has never scored more than 41 points in a single game in the NBA before tonight.

Again, it is worth repeating: Adebayo has never crossed the 41-point mark for a single NBA game in his career. And now, he just went out and doubled that number, with one point to spare.

There exists a club somewhere named the unlikely 50-point club. That club houses the likes of Malachi Flynn, Terrence Ross, Corey Brewer, and Saddiq Bey. But somehow, it feels even more unlikely for Adebayo to be just the third member of the 80-point club, joining Wilt Chamberlain and surpassing Kobe Bryant in the process.

Heat star Bam Adebayo puts NBA greatness into perspective

Adebayo, again, does not come to mind whenever the subject of the greatest scorers in today's NBA comes up. He is a good scorer, but he is not at the level of the likes of Luka Doncic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Anthony Edwards, just to name a few.

But Adebayo's 83-point night just goes to show how incredible one's talent level has to be just to make it in the NBA, let alone be a superstar. Anyone can explode for bonkers scoring nights, and Adebayo did just that by blowing his previous career-high out the water.