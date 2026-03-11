Bam Adebayo is a five-time All-Defensive selection who averages 16.0 points for his career. He is an indisputable difference-maker, but not the type of player who is expected to break the modern era single-game NBA scoring record. Well, the Miami Heat are not often concerned about expectations, and neither is their franchise pillar. The former No. 14 overall draft pick dropped an eye-popping 83 points versus the Washington Wizards and now stands only behind Wilt Chamberlain.

The possibility of Adebayo eclipsing the all-time great center's untouchable 100-point mark became a startling reality after he posted 31 points in the first quarter, outscoring the Wizards all by himself. Although he did not reach the pinnacle, the three-time All-Star still composed an unforgettable performance for the home crowd in the Kaseya Center. He recreated the iconic Chamberlain photo following Miami's 150-129 victory.

There is only one Wilt Chamberlain, but Adebayo just left his own unique mark on hoops history. He was 20-of-43 shooting from the floor and an astounding 36-of-43 from the free-throw line. He could have approached 90-plus points if he was sharper from 3-point range — 7-of-22, but neither the Heat nor their fans are fretting about that.

Article Continues Below

Adebayo enjoys another signature moment in what has been a splendid nine-year run with Miami. One of the least-discussed stars should be firmly on the public's radar now. Yes, there will be those who focus on the Wizards' putrid 16-48 record or his mind-boggling number of free-throw attempts, but this sensational showing speaks for itself.

Most importantly, and perhaps fittingly, the big man's record night propels the Heat back into the legitimate NBA playoff picture. Before Miami (37-29) began its current six-game winning streak, Bam Adebayo lamented the franchise's constant presence in the Play-In Tournament. Now, the team is in sixth place in the East, and its top guy is being mentioned in the same breath as Wilt The Stilt.

Let the party commence in South Beach.