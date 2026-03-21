Brooks Koepka has been hoping to make an impact on the PGA Tour since returning from the LIV Tour earlier this year. While he has not shown off his ability on the course and won a tournament at this point, he has made an impact on fan relations and the overall safety of those attending the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida.

Brooks Koepka reacts to the situation: “I just felt terrible for, I believe her name is Shay, so from all the reports you've got she's okay, thankfully. So that's all that matters, as long as she's okay, I know she's probably a little scared and I just felt for her at the time.… https://t.co/J4wxc635z3 pic.twitter.com/pBVVcIYwLN — Flushing It (@flushingitgolf) March 21, 2026

During Saturday's third round, play was halted for a short time after a young girl was hit by a golf cart and pinned underneath it. Koepka was nearby when the incident happened and went right over to help her. The tournament' medical staff took care of the girl and there were no injuries. NBC's Smylie Kaufmann was on hand at the time and confirmed Koepka's effort to help the youngster.

Koepka explained what happened after he concluded his round. “I just felt terrible for, I believe her name is Shay, so from all the reports you've got she's okay, thankfully,” Koepka said. “So that's all that matters, as long as she's okay, I know she's probably a little scared and I just felt for her at the time. So it's unfortunate, it shouldn't have happened, but as long as she's okay, no, nothing crazy happened to her, then it will be okay.”

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Koepka unable to build on excellent 2nd round

Koepka is tied for 11th in the tournament after three rounds with a score of 4 under par. He shot an even par 71 after his round of 4-under 67 in the second round. Koepka looked like he was going to have another sharp round as he was 3-under after eight holes, but he had a bogey on the 10th hole and a double bogey on the 16th and he had to settle for an even-par round.

Sungjae Im is the tournament leader at 11 under par and he has a 2-stroke margin heading into the final round