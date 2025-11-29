The Boston Celtics are set to play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday evening. They could be without Jaylen Brown, however, who is dealing with back spasms. According to the NBA injury report, Brown is listed as questionable to play.

Neemias Queta îs also questionable due to a left ankle sprain. Derrick White is probable with a right calf contusion.

The Celtics are hoping to get healthy soon. While Jayson Tatum remains out, Jaylen Brown has led the way and played well. The 29-year-old is averaging 28.2 points per game on 49.5 percent field goal and 34 percent three-point shooting. He is also recording 5.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest.

Brown may have an opportunity to compete for his first MVP this season as he leads the Celtics. Boston needs him on the floor without question.

At 10-8, the Timberwolves will present a challenge for the Celtics. Minnesota is currently in seventh place in the Western Conference standings. Boston, meanwhile, is eighth in the Eastern Conference with a 10-8 record as well. The game projects to be a competitive affair.

Tip-off for the Celtics vs. Timberwolves clash is scheduled for 5 PM EST in Minnesota on Saturday night.

Jaylen Brown headlines Celtics full injury report vs. Timberwolves

The Celtics have six players listed on the injury report for Saturday's game including Brown.