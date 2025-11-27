The Boston Celtics are going to have a rollercoaster of a season without superstar player Jayson Tatum available for the year. After 18 games, the Celtics are a strong 10-8 and are coming off an outstanding win over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night, ending the Pistons' 13-game winning streak.

Jaylen Brown was the star of the game for the Celtics, as he has been for the majority of their games. Brown recently made Celtics history by becoming the third player in team history to reach 500 points in a season by the 18th game. This is a feat that even Larry Bird could never accomplish.

“Jaylen Brown tonight became the third player in Celtics history to reach 500 points through the first 18 games of a season, joining Jayson Tatum (2022-23, 2024-25) and John Havlicek (1970-71).”

On the season, Brown is 8th in the NBA in scoring at 28.2 points per contest. He is shooting 49.5% from the floor (45th) and 34% from deep. Brown adds 5.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 0.9 steals per game. In the win over the Pistons, the star forward had 33 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, two blocks, and two steals. He put on a masterclass performance and has established himself as a true MVP candidate to begin the season. The better the Celtics play to finish the season, the higher the chance that Brown will be considered for it.

The Celtics have one of the best duos in the league with Brown and Tatum. They won a championship two seasons ago but are not expected to be serious contenders without him. If the Celtics continue to stay above water with a record over .500, they could be buyers ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline. You never know what Brad Stevens is planning in Boston.