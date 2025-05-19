The Boston Celtics were eliminated from the NBA Playoffs after suffering a 119-81 Game 6 loss to the New York Knicks. Injuries were the story for Boston, as Jaylen Brown was dealing with a knee problem since the latter portion of the regular season. Additionally, losing Jayson Tatum to an Achilles tear didn't help either.

Celtics executive Brad Stevens at least provided some good news moving forward regarding Brown's status. Although being eliminated in the playoffs isn't ideal, Stevens believes the extra time should help Brown, along with other players on the roster, recover from the injury well ahead of the start of next season, according to Souichi Teaeda of Mass Live.

“Jaylen wants to play, Jaylen's a warrior, Jaylen takes great pride in being out there,” Stevens said. “And at the same time, he saw obviously our team docs and a couple of other people, and as he even said a couple weeks ago, the knee's in a good place structurally.

“So I think he felt comfortable getting out there and going after it. And hopefully he'll feel better after being off it for a couple weeks here. The unfortunate part is we're done in the middle of May, but some of these guys who have some nicks, bruises, and other things that it'll be good to get some rest.”

It was feared that Jaylen Brown would need surgery after suffering a partially torn right meniscus. However, the 28-year-old guard played through the knee injury he suffered back in March. Brown was noticeably not his usual self in the back end of the regular season, or the playoffs, for that matter.

His explosiveness and tenacity attacking the rim were gone, as we often saw him settle for jumpers throughout the postseason. Getting healthy is the top priority for Jaylen Brown and the Celtics. But Brown's future in Boston is a tad murky due to Tatum likely being ruled out for the entire 2025-26 season.

Rumors are that the Celtics could opt to trade Jaylen Brown. But nothing is set in stone as the offseason has yet to officially begin. The 2024 NBA Finals MVP Award winner ended this current season averaging 22.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game while shooting 46.3% from the field and 32.4% from beyond the arc.