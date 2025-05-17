The Boston Celtics dropped Game 6 against the New York Knicks on Friday night, officially eliminating them from postseason contention and ending their pursuit of back-to-back championships. Celtics fans are obviously going through it, Paul Pierce chief among them.

Hopes were slim following the season-ending Achilles injury that Jayson Tatum suffered late in Game 4, but the Celtics emphatically defeated the Knicks in Game 5 without their superstar that many thought Boston had a chance to steal another. Unfortunately, that wasn't the case.

Paul Pierce rips Knicks, issues warning after Game 6 win vs. Celtics

The New York Knicks blew out the Boston Celtics inside Madison Square Garden in Game 6, winning 119-81. New York led by as many as 41 points, with six Knicks players scoring in double figures and four recording at least 21 points.

After the game, Paul Pierce took to Instagram, where he reminisced on the series. In the video, Pierce gives props to the Knicks while simultaneously ripping them for defeating an “injured” Boston Celtics team.

“It's all good, y'all got us,” Pierce said in the video. “We were injured. We didn't have our star, but it's cool, we're gonna bounce back next year. It's all good. We're chilling. I gotta give props to y'all Knicks. Y'all did your thing. Y'all fought. Thibs is an excellent coach, obviously. He was an assistant coach on our championship team. You know, it is what it is though.

“Whatever y'all did, New York is all that, da da da. Man, the [Indiana] Pacers gonna pop y’all. Y'all know that right? Y'all know that the Pacers are gonna get y’all. So I don't wanna hear all that. Yeah, y'all feeling good. Y’all beat an injured Celtics team. Y’all beat an injured Celtics team bro. We didn't have our All-NBA First Team, MVP candidate, who led us in all these categories. So, you know. Whatever. But shout out to y'all, New York.”

The 2025 postseason marked the 15th time in postseason history that the Knicks and Celtics faced off. Despite the four wins in this series, Boston still leads the total head-to-head wins with New York in the postseason, 38-35.

The New York Knicks will now host the Indiana Pacers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday, May 21st.