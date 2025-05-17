Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics did everything they could to fend off elimination, but in the end, the New York Knicks proved to be too much. Boston was eliminated by New York in Friday's Game 6, officially ending their attempt at back-to-back NBA Champions.

Without Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown was left to lead his Celtics, and a Game 5 win in Boston had fans thinking the impossible could be done.

Jaylen Brown makes brutal ‘feels like death' admission after Knicks loss

The Boston Celtics fell to the New York Knicks, 119-81, in Game 6 on Friday night. Jaylen Brown led Boston in scoring with 20 points, but fouled out in the third quarter after 32 minutes of play.

On the night, only three Celtics scored in double-figures while the Knicks had four players with 21 or more points to pace the home team.

After the loss, Jaylen Brown addressed the abrupt end to the season amid Jayson Tatum's brutal Achilles tear.

“We'll take time, sit back, and kind of figure it out,” Jaylen Brown said postgame, via ClutchPoints' Daniel Donabedian. “But I'm excited. Things didn't go your way this year. Things didn't go our way this year, and it's unfortunate. But we hold our head up regardless. Losing to the Knicks feels like death, but I was always taught there is life after death, so we'll be ready for whatever is next. Whatever's next in the journey, we'll be ready for.”

The Boston Celtics are facing serious question marks this offseason given their exorbitant payroll and the CBA restrictions in place to limit their ability to compete for an NBA Championship.

But Brown had some strong words of encouragement for Celtics fans in Boston and beyond, saying that his team will be back better.

“I don't make no excuses, it's tough the way we went out like tonight,” Jaylen Brown added. “The way we finished the year, the way I personally finished the year, persevering through some physical stuff that I was battling through, I'm proud of our group. I thought that we fought. We was in a lot of battles and it's a lot to be excited for. This journey is not the end. It's not the end for me. I'm looking forward to coming back stronger. You just take this with your chin up.

“I know Boston, it looks gloomy right now, obviously with [Jayson Tatum] being out, and us ending the year, but it’s a lot to look forward to. I want the city to feel excited about that. This is not the end. I'm looking forward to what's next.”

As it stands, the Celtics have 12 players under contract for the 2025-26 season, but a whopping $227.8 million on their payroll. With Jayson Tatum already out for a significant, if not all of, the 2025-26 season, the Celtics may be forced to make some roster moves and retool for his return in the 2026-27 season.

The Knicks will now face off against the Indiana Pacers in the 2025 Eastern Conference Finals.