The Boston Celtics are well on their way to another playoff appearance, owning a 50-19 record and being in second place in the Eastern Conference. However, there's been some concern with star guard Jaylen Brown who suffered a knee injury in early March.

Brown received an update regarding his knee on Friday. What was originally believed to be a right knee posterior impingement is now being called a bone bruise with the posterior impingement. The Celtics announced that the 28-year-old superstar will miss the team's next two games and be reevaluated on Monday, March 24.

“Injury Report update: Jaylen Brown has been diagnosed with a bone bruise with posterior impingement in his right knee. He’ll miss the next two games and will be reevaluated on Monday.”

That means Brown will miss Friday's contest against the Utah Jazz and Sunday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. The reevaluation opens up the window for Jaylen Brown's return on Monday when Boston takes on the Sacramento Kings.

His return to action remains in the air and it all depends on the reevaluation. Considering the playoffs are right around the corner, the Celtics are likely to remain cautious with Brown's status. It'd make much more sense to give him some rest and be ready to go as healthy as possible for the postseason.

The 2023-24 season's Finals MVP has played 56 games this season. He's been as solid as ever for the Celtics as well, averaging 22.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 4.7 assists (career-high). He's also shooting 45.9% from the field and 31.6% from the three-point line.

Including Friday night's game against the Jazz, the Celtics only have 13 games remaining on the schedule. They're one of two teams to have already clinched a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, with the No. 1 ranked Cleveland Cavaliers being the other.

Another update regarding Jaylen Brown's knee injury will be provided on Monday before Boston faces off against Utah. In the meantime, the Celtics will likely continue running with a combination of Sam Hauser and Baylor Scheierman as Brown's temporary replacement.