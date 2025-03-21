The Boston Celtics hold the most titles in NBA history, so it's fitting that they now hold the title of having the largest sale of a sports franchise in North America. On Thursday morning, Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reported that the Celtics will be sold to William Chisholm, the managing director of Symphony Technology Group, for a valuation of $6.1 billion.

Ever since Celtics majority owner Wyc Grousbeck announced that the Green Team was for sale in June, fans (and players) wondered who would take over. Chisholm isn't exactly a household name, as his own Wikipedia page was just built and he doesn't have much of a digital footprint.

Chances are you have more LinkedIn connections than new Celtics buyer William Chisholm pic.twitter.com/3vbwKhSdfw — Daniel Donabedian (@danield1214) March 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

None of that matters in an industry where money talks, and Chisholm's record-breaking bid seemed to speak the loudest. Current Celtics minority owner Robert Hale, real estate president Bruce A. Beal, Jr., and others are also a part of his investor group. They beat out several bidders including a group led by Celtics co-owner Steve Pagliuca, who helped purchase the C's alongside Grousbeck back in 2002.

Although most people aren't familiar with Chisholm, Celtics fans could have a lot to be excited about when it comes to the newest Boston baron. Here are three reasons why Green Teamers should be thrilled about the soon-to-be Celtics owner.

William Chisholm is a Celtics fan with roots in New England

Chisholm hails from Georgetown, Massachusetts, which is just 30 miles from Boston. As an undergraduate student, he attended Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire. That's roughly a two-hour drive from Beantown.

Most importantly, Chisholm described himself as a lifelong Celtics fan, per Shams Charania of ESPN.

“I bleed green. I love the Celtics,” he told ESPN. “When the opportunity came up, I couldn't pass it up.”

His fandom doesn't appear to be fabricated either. According to The Boston Globe, Chisholm has an “encyclopedic knowledge” of the C's and even sent his family Celtics “hype videos” with Guns N' Roses blaring in the background before big games.

“I watch every game or I'm at the games, and I love it,” he said. “I just absolutely love it.”

The 56-year-old grew up during an era of dominance for the Celtics in the 1980s. In the present, Boston is looking to build another dynasty and claim back-to-back championships for the first time in franchise history since 1969.

Beantown can embrace an owner who may not have always been a Celtics fan. However, having one who's passionate about the team and shares Boston's persistent hunger for winning is a dream come true for diehards.

“I understand how important the Celtics are to the city of Boston,” Chisholm stated, via Business Wire. “The role the team plays in the community is different than any other city in the country. I also understand that there is a responsibility as a leader of the organization to the people of Boston, and I am up for this challenge.”

Chisholm wants to work with Wyc Grousbeck more

It's safe to say that Grousbeck had a successful run with the Celtics. His club raised two banners and has now made the playoffs in 11 consecutive seasons.

Many Celtics fans have grown to love Grousbeck, making it quite the shock when his ownership group, Boston Basketball Partners L.L.C., planned to sell the team shortly after prevailing in the 2024 NBA Finals. Despite the pending sale, Grousbeck isn't saying goodbye.

In fact, he's expected to remain the Celtics' CEO and governor through June 2028, per Shane Young of Forbes. This will make for a more peaceful transition of power and perhaps give Chisholm a chance to learn directly from Grousbeck.

Boston isn't the easiest place to own a sports team (just ask principal Boston Red Sox owner John Henry) because fans not only demand success, but also expect it. Delivering that year upon year is difficult, yet Grousbeck and his partners essentially achieved that. Chisholm could benefit from some time under Grousbeck's wing, even if the former majority owner eventually diminishes his role with the team.

William Chisholm could be willing to spend on the Celtics

Outside of obvious championship aspirations, the Celtics — fans and front office alike — are concerned with money. And for good reason.

The Celtics will potentially owe over $200 million in luxury tax during the 2025-26 season. Its payroll could end up being the highest in league history, making it an expensive task to keep the team's core together.

The biggest question is simple: will Chisholm be willing to foot the bill? It's still too early to tell, however, there are some promising signs. Chisholm already met with Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens and discussed the future of the team, per Shams Charania.

“Wyc has done an incredible job,” Chisholm praised. “So why would you mess that up? I've had a couple of sitdowns with Brad and it's been about aligning our goals, and extending the window of this team.”

The last part of Chisholm's statement is key, as “extending the window of this team” could refer to doing what it takes to maintain the present roster. Or, it might simply mean he's aiming to extend the Celtics' championship window, with or without some of the current players.

Either way, Chisholm had an intriguing answer when asked how committed he was to preserving this talented iteration of the Celtics, via NBC Sports Boston.

“I want to raise banners,” he asserted. “I want to raise them now. I want to raise them in the future as well … The time is now. They've also set the team up for the future as well. That's part of the reason why I come in here, and we come in here as a new investor group, and we're partnering with Wyc here because he's done an amazing job. And why would you change that, at this point?”

Maybe I’m going to be made a fool but I believe him and I am all in pic.twitter.com/dTWiVMYBfg — k (@anontatum) March 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

Celtics fans will have to wait to see what Chisholm decides to do with the Green Team's finances. Every one of Boston's starters will make at least $28 million next season, with only center Kristaps Porzingis becoming an unrestricted free agent in the following season.

While Celtics supporters across New England hold their breath, the players will focus on Banner no. 19. No matter what Chisholm does, the 50-19 C's are headed to the postseason and have another shot at a ring. The competition has only gotten stiffer, but they've shown they're still a force to be reckoned with at full strength.