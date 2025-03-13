The Boston Celtics closed out their six-game homestand with a 118-112 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night, snapping their five-game winning streak. The defeat dropped the Celtics to 47-19 on the season as they continue their push toward the playoffs in pursuit of back-to-back championships.

Jaylen Brown, the reigning NBA Finals MVP and a four-time All-Star, struggled in the loss, finishing with 10 points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block. The veteran forward shot five-for-15 from the field and missed all five of his three-point attempts, failing to reach the free-throw line.

Brown, who is averaging 23 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 46% from the field and 31.6% from three across 55 games, remains focused on closing out the regular season at a high level.

“I don’t skip steps. Finishing out the regular season strong is a part of my agenda,” Brown said postgame.

Jaylen Brown optimistic about knee recovery as Celtics shift focus to road trip

The 28-year-old has been managing a nagging knee injury in recent weeks but expressed optimism about his progress.

“My knee, I felt better than I had in a while,” Brown told Bobby Manning of Celtics on CLNS. “I think I'm trending in the right direction.”

While Brown and the Celtics had difficulty matching Oklahoma City’s intensity, he acknowledged the Thunder’s physicality as a key factor in the game.

“I give credit to OKC. Tougher team sets the rules,” Brown said. “They had a good level of physicality tonight. I could be more physical – I didn't meet the level of physicality tonight. I got no free throw attempts, and that's unusual.”

The Celtics will now embark on a brief two-game road trip, beginning with a matchup against the Miami Heat (29-36) on Friday night, followed by a game against the Brooklyn Nets (22-43) on Saturday. They will then return home for another meeting with the Nets on Tuesday as they continue their pursuit of another championship.