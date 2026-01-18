The Boston Celtics had a lot of turnover coming into the season, and with the injury to Jayson Tatum, many thought they would have a down year. The opposite has happened, as the Celtics are currently 26-15 and the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference.

One of the biggest reasons for them still being one of the better teams in the conference is the play of Jaylen Brown, who is putting himself in MVP conversations this season. Brown has become the No. 1 option for the Celtics, and it's looked effortless for him so far.

When asked about what's been the secret to his career year, he may have given a surprising answer that many didn't expect, as it related to his dance skills.

“Like, quietly behind the scenes, I’ve been working on my—my salsa, and it’s actually like the secret ingredient, I think, to why I’m having the year that I’m having,” Brown said. “I’ve been working on my footwork and my balance, and uh—and salsa’s like helped me tremendously. So we been—I’ve already done a couple sessions this summer, I’ve already been working on it. Um, Raul, we’ve been working together—you came to Boston a couple times. So um, today will just be an extension of that, just what we normally do.”

Brown was recently on his Twitch stream, salsa dancing with R&B artist Victoria Monet. The next night, he dropped an efficient 50 points. After that game, he spoke about how dancing has helped him.

“So one of the things that I like to do to kinda warm up my space — put on some salsa music, dance. It kinda like helps with your mental health and things like that.” “If you in Boston, you should try it. Put on some salsa music, some Hector Lavoe,” Brown said.

It wouldn't be a surprise if other players decided to pick up salsa dancing in hopes of improving their game like Brown has this season.