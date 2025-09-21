As the Boston Celtics prepare for the 2025-26 season, the team will look a little different with some subtractions, though it will be led by star Jaylen Brown as Jayson Tatum recovers from an Achilles injury. With the Celtics signing players to round out their roster for the upcoming season, Brown had something to say about the change he's felt throughout the organization.

Back in January of 2022, Brown posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that “the energy is about to shift,” which resulted in the past several years of success, culminating in the NBA Finals title won in 2024. Now, Brown has spoken again that he feels a “new era” of Boston is upon them, with parts of the team gone like Kristaps Porzingis, Jrue Holiday, and others.

“This whole summer's been great. It's been a great healing summer. It's a new era of the Celtics,” Brown said, via Noa Dalzell. “You know, it feels like a new era. You know what I mean? Like, half the team is gone. You know what I mean? I wish them the best. Wish them the best. I appreciate them. I mean, they were great teammates. So it's kind of sad to see them go, but it's a new era. Everything has kind of changed and shifted.”

Jaylen Brown said it feels like a new era for the Celtics on his stream today: “Half the team is gone. I wish them the best. I appreciate them. They were great teammates… it’s a new era, everything has kind of changed and shifted.” pic.twitter.com/EMF5aawU8o — Noa Dalzell 🏀 (@NoaDalzell) September 20, 2025

Jayson Tatum around the Celtics despite injury recovery

Besides the subtractions the team made, the main question mark is the Achilles recovery and rehab of Celtics star Jayson Tatum, as a timetable for him could see him return late in the season at the earliest. Still, Tatum has been around the team during this time as said by 98.5 The Sports Hub.

“The Celtics are very happy with how hard Jayson Tatum has been working at his rehab and his level of focus and intensity in the rehab process,” hosts on the Zolak & Bertrand radio show said.

“He's been inside the building at the Celtics facility with their people and their team almost every single day — for months,” Marc Bertrand reported. “All summer long, all he did is take weekend trips away. He did not go away for any extended period of time because he wanted to be back to work on his rehab. He's doing things that nobody asked him to do.”

🚨 EXCLUSIVE🚨 Jayson Tatum health update from @ZoandBertrand pic.twitter.com/7l5wSzSkdB — 98.5 The Sports Hub (@985TheSportsHub) September 18, 2025

At any rate, Boston opens the upcoming season on Oct. 22, against the Philadelphia 76ers.