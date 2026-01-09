At their current state, it's hard for the Miami Marlins to attract top flight free agents. However, Pete Fairbanks is certainly excited to jump on board.

The Marlins signed Fairbanks to a one-year, $13 million contract. He explained exactly why he made that decision and why he thinks Miami is on the upswing, via the MLB Network.

“I had a long conversation with [Peter Bendix] to see the vision that they have and where we're going,” Fairbanks said. “I'm pretty excited about the direction [of the franchise].”

"I'm pretty excited about the direction [of the franchise]…" Pete Fairbanks joined us on #MLBNHotStove to discuss the offseason, free agency process and signing with the @Marlins! pic.twitter.com/CjUNCP9lXC — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) January 9, 2026

President of baseball operations Peter Bendix was a key member of the Tampa Bay Rays' organization before joining the Marlins. That's where he is Fairbanks crossed paths. Having a voice of familiarity was important for the relief pitcher. Once Bendix explained Miami's vision, Fairbanks was only sold on the Marlins further.

Helping their cause, outside of just Bendix, is the fact that their new free agent addition is the undoubted closer. The Marlins have gone through a few options as they look to find their full-time ninth-inning stopper. At least in 2026, that role goes to Fairbanks.

He excelled in it with the Rays in 2025, recording a career-high 27 saves. The right-hander added a 2.83 ERA and a 59/18 K/BB ratio. Fairbanks has at least 23 saves dating back to 2023 and 90 overall for his career. He holds a 3.19 ERA and a 332/103 K/BB ratio over his seven years in MLB.

The Marlins are looking to defy expectations and potentially make some noise in 2026. They have a solid closer now at their disposal. As he looks around the roster, Fairbanks sees a lot of interesting pieces at Miami's disposal.